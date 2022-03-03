As budget talks begin, attempt to speed Richmond deadline on sewer project flushed

As negotiations begin on a two-year state budget, a House of Delegates subcommittee has killed a bill to accelerate the deadline for Richmond to complete a $1.3 billion project to end periodic sewage overflows into the James River.

The Chesapeake subcommittee voted 5-4 on Monday to kill Senate Bill 354, introduced by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-King George. The vote could make it easier for House budget negotiators to defend their proposal to cut more than $100 million that then-Gov. Ralph Northam had included in his parting budget for combined-sewer overflow cleanups in three cities, including Richmond.

The House budget would cut in half the amount of money that Northam had provided from the American Rescue Plan Act for projects in Richmond and Lynchburg, and eliminate funding for Alexandria entirely. Under the House budget proposal, Richmond would receive $50 million instead of $100 million.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Thursday that funding to end combined-sewer overflows "probably will come up" in budget talks that begin this week between the House and Senate, which is protecting all of the money that Northam provided for the projects in the three cities.

Knight isn't a member of the subcommittee that killed the bill, but he said the concern was that a proposal to accelerate the timeline for completing the project from 2035 to 2030 wasn't feasible, regardless of funding.

"They did not have the bandwidth to accelerate it but so fast," he said of the city.

Richmond spokesman Jim Nolan said the city "is working hard" to meet the 2035 deadline that the General Assembly set two years ago and "remains our commitment."

"Work completed in 2021 to expand wet weather treatment capacity at the wastewater plant has improved water quality in the James River by reducing combined overflow volumes by an average of 25%, or 400 million gallons per year, going forward," Nolan said Thursday.

"Many challenges - financial, technical and construction - lay ahead, but the prioritization of this work by the city cannot be questioned.”

Senate Republicans had pushed for the tighter deadline with strong support from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who had used the issue of continued pollution of the James from sewage-tainted overflows as an issue against Democrats in his campaign against former Gov. Terry McAuliffe last fall. Richmond is a heavily Democratic city whose mayor, Levar Stoney, is a close political ally of McAuliffe.

In his Jan. 17 State of the Commonwealth address Youngkin pledged to "end the dumping of raw sewage in the James River once and for all."

Monday's subcommittee vote split along party lines, with two Republicans absent, but Chairman Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack, one of six budget negotiators for the House, cast the decisive vote against Stuart's bill.

An old problem

The overflows are an old problem, dating back to the late 19th century, when Richmond built a waste water system of sewer pipes that carry sewage from homes and businesses as well as storm water that washes off city streets. The system drains 19 square miles of the city and adjoining Henrico County, including downtown and the state Capitol, so the sewers overflow periodically during heavy rains.

Richmond has spent more than $315 million over the past 50 years to capture an estimated 91% of the overflows. The system currently discharges about 2 billion gallons of combined storm water and sewage each year during heavy rains that overwhelm its capacity.

The city said it would need at least $1 billion in federal and state aid to completely end the overflows, which would require construction of up to five big tunnels beneath the riverbed and use of an abandoned quarry or other massive basin to hold the waste water until it can be treated. Richmond has agreed to match $150 million in state funding, but says it lacks the capacity to take on additional debt.

The Senate had amended Stuart's bill to provide a waiver of the 2030 deadline if Richmond were unable to find the funding to pay for the project, which otherwise would cause a big increase in waste water rates that are already among the highest in Virginia in a city where almost one-quarter of the residents are poor.