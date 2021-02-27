As Chesterfield, Henrico up pay for talent, state police look to budget for help

Henrico recently adopted a $55 million comprehensive pay package for its nearly 11,000 employees, including police and teachers, that includes two waves of pay increases, including additional compensation for longevity in October to reward their experience and years of service.

"We're going to hire the best of the best, and we're going to pay them the most," Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said in an interview last week

Chesterfield adopted a $13.5 million pay package in October that also addresses salary compression for veteran officers to ensure additional pay for their years of service.

"It's really how you recruit, retain and reward, the three Rs," Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey said in an interview.

For Huggins, the counties in the Richmond suburbs are setting a standard that is hard for state police to meet.

Before the pay increases included in the new state budget, he said officers in Chesterfield could earn as much as 55% more than a counterpart in state police with 25 years of experience. Starting pay for a police officer in Henrico will be almost $8,000 more, or 17%, under the county's new salary plan, than the starting salary of a state trooper, he said.