As Chesterfield, Henrico up pay for talent, state police look to budget for help

Two weeks ago, Chesterfield County Police Chief Jeffrey Katz went onto Facebook to celebrate the graduation of seven veteran officers as part of his department's lateral academy that "added over 60 years of experience to our agency."
The new class included a Richmond police detective with 12 years of experience, as well as officers from Henrico County, Newport News and other jurisdictions across Virginia.
Instead of relying on newly trained police recruits, Katz said Chesterfield is using pay and other benefits to attract "the talent, expertise and experience" that officers bring from other jurisdictions. The department has reached full staffing of its 550 positions for sworn officers.
"We're really drawing people from all over the state," the chief said in an interview on Friday.
Chesterfield's gain represents a challenge for Virginia State Police, which is relying on a boost in pay in the revised two-year state budget to help attract recruits to fill almost 300 trooper vacancies, while shielding experienced officers from being lured away by police departments in localities that offer a clearer path for advancing their salaries.
The budget includes an 8% raise for troopers, with additional money to reward veterans for their years of service, but former Virginia State Police Superintendent Wayne Huggins doesn't know if it will be enough to allow the department to compete with police departments in other local jurisdictions and states.
"I think it will stem the tide to some extent, but to what extent, I don't know," said Huggins, executive director of the Virginia State Police Association who has lobbied for years for a long-term solution to the department's challenge with salary inequities that leave veteran officers lagging in pay for their experience.
Police funding has been a hot topic in the past year because of protests over law enforcement treatment of Blacks and other minorities, but the focus of Virginia lawmakers has been on trying to make state police more competitive while opening more opportunities for women and minorities to join and advance through the ranks.
"I can't point to a single place in our budget where we were quote-unquote defunded," Huggins said. "Quite the contrary."
Del. Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, sponsored one of two bills that would have tacked a $4 surcharge on vehicle registrations to raise almost $30 million a year to fund a new state police salary plan. Both bills died in the House Appropriations Committee, which has been unwilling to approve a new fee to create a separate fund that state police would control.
Scott, a member of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said he remains committed to addressing twin challenges for state police.
"They were under-staffed, and more important to me, they lacked a lot of diversity," he said.
Scott wants to see greater diversity for minorities and women "from top to bottom, especially the top," at state police, which he said has assured him that it intends to undertake the initiatives he had sought in his legislation in addition to pay.
"I will take them at their word," he said.
Virginia State Police Superintendent Gary Settle said Saturday that the department is hiring its first officer for diversity, equity and inclusion, and is assessing its training and hiring practices for improving in meeting those goals.
"However, these diversity initiatives alone are insufficient to provide the department with a competitive advantage in the marketplace of similar employers seeking a highly diverse workforce," Settle said. "On the contrary, in the metropolitan areas of the state where diverse populations are highest, the department struggles to compete for highly diverse and qualified applicants against other employers and professions that can offer better compensation."
"Simply put, when the Department is unable to provide a transparent and predictable pay structure that new recruits seek, they choose other agencies or careers with more consistent and progressive compensation plans," he said.
The immediate challenge lies in suburban localities such as Chesterfield and Henrico, which have adopted generous new pay plans for police and other public employees.
Henrico recently adopted a $55 million comprehensive pay package for its nearly 11,000 employees, including police and teachers, that includes two waves of pay increases, including additional compensation for longevity in October to reward their experience and years of service.
"We're going to hire the best of the best, and we're going to pay them the most," Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said in an interview last week
Chesterfield adopted a $13.5 million pay package in October that also addresses salary compression for veteran officers to ensure additional pay for their years of service.
"It's really how you recruit, retain and reward, the three Rs," Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey said in an interview.
For Huggins, the counties in the Richmond suburbs are setting a standard that is hard for state police to meet.
Before the pay increases included in the new state budget, he said officers in Chesterfield could earn as much as 55% more than a counterpart in state police with 25 years of experience. Starting pay for a police officer in Henrico will be almost $8,000 more, or 17%, under the county's new salary plan, than the starting salary of a state trooper, he said.
"There is no way the state police will be able to sustain staffing levels necessary to continue many of the services that the people of the commonwealth have come to rely on if these pay inequities are not addressed now," Huggins said in an analysis of the Henrico and Chesterfield pay plans.
The budget that the assembly adopted on Saturday will help reduce the gap, he said.
However, Huggins added, "This is an ongoing problem, so we will be back next year."
