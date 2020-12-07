As death toll continues, long-term-care facilities want to be 'top of the top tier' for vaccine

For almost eight months, Westminster Canterbury Richmond had avoided the deaths that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused among residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Henrico County and other parts of Virginia.
But with the distribution of a vaccine against the disease potentially weeks away, the retirement community just north of the city is emerging from a COVID-19 outbreak that has killed seven residents of its nursing facility, while infecting 30 employees and 31 residents.
A vaccine can't come too soon for Westminster Canterbury and other long-term-care facilities in Henrico, second in the state in COVID-19 deaths at 260, with three-quarters of those in the county's more than 50 nursing homes, assisted living centers and other senior living settings.
"It doesn't solve the problem instantly, but we need to get our residents immunized and our staff needs to be immunized," said John Burns, president and CEO at the retirement community. "It's just beaten our staff down pretty bad."
National leaders of the long-term-care industry have hailed the decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to move nursing home and assisted living residents and staff into the first tier of people who will receive vaccines against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves them for emergency use.
But Mark Parkinson, the president and CEO of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, called on the governors of all states to make long-term care their highest priority, as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has done, in distributing vaccines that initially will be limited in supply.
"The absolute top of the top tier should be long-term-care residents and the folks who take care of them," Parkinson, a former Kansas governor, said in a national news conference on Monday.
He will get no argument from Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas, who helped persuade state health officials at the beginning of the crisis to begin testing all residents and employees of long-term-care facilities for a disease that spread quickly through people who showed no symptoms of the disease.
"The premise of starting with the folks who have been impacted the most is absolutely spot on," Vithoulkas said in an interview on Monday.
Henrico was in the national news last spring after COVID-19 swept through Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center - which is not affiliated with Westminster Canterbury - in the county's western suburbs, killing 51 residents.
Nearly half of deaths
The crisis hasn't gone away in Virginia's long-term-care facilities, which account for more than 2,000 deaths from COVID-19, almost half of the 4,208 deaths attributed to the disease in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.
Westport Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, on Forest Avenue in western Henrico, also is recovering from a deadly COVID-19 outbreak, the second one at the facility since the pandemic arrived in Virginia in early March. The first outbreak, last spring, infected 127 residents and killed 13, according to the health department's long-term-care website.
The latest outbreak infected 37 residents and killed five, according to Paul Conradt-Eberlin, administrator of the nursing home, which has been preparing for the eventual distribution of a vaccine against the disease for more than two months.
"As soon as it's available, we want it in here," Conradt-Eberlin said.
FDA approval
First, however, the FDA has to approve emergency use of the two vaccines that have completed clinical trials. The first, produced by Pfizer pharmaceutical company and BioNTech, could be approved on Thursday. The second, produced by Moderna, a Massachusetts biotechnology company, could follow about a week later.
The health department said last week that it expects to distribute 480,000 doses of the two vaccines to health care workers and residents and employees of long-term-care facilities in the first shipments. A second round of shipments will provide the second dose required of both vaccines, administered 21 days apart for Pfizer's product and 28 days apart for Moderna's.
Keith Hare, president and CEO of the Virginia Health Care Association and the Virginia Center for Assisted Living, said the first batch of Pfizer vaccine will go to hospitals to distribute to front-line health care workers dealing with patients infected with COVID-19. Virginia has 16 hospitals capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine at "ultra cold" temperatures of -60 to -80 degrees Celsius.
Two national pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreen's, will distribute and administer the next shipment of vaccine to the residents and employees of nursing homes and later assisted living facilities under a national partnership with the CDC, Hare said.
He expects distribution at nursing homes to begin as soon as the last week of December.
"They're getting the vaccine to nursing homes as fast as they can," Hare said, praising the Northam administration for making long-term-care facilities a top priority.
Independent living sites
Dana Parsons, vice president and legislative counsel of LeadingAge Virginia, said, "We think it's all going to be steady and efficient."
However, Parsons is concerned that plans may not include independent living facilities that are part of the non-profit continuing care retirement communities her organization represents, including Westminster Canterbury, and adult day programs that enable many elderly people to live at home.
"We represent the entire continuum of aging services," she said.
Burns, at Westminster Canterbury, said the outbreak was contained within the nursing facility, but he said a subsequent mass testing of residents and employees at the retirement community identified four infected residents in independent living residences who had not shown any symptoms.
He said the outbreak began after the nursing facility began allowing family members to visit residents, following guidance released this fall by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which certifies and regulates nursing homes.
Nursing home employees
Burns said the biggest challenge has been detecting the virus in nursing home employees, who may bring it unwittingly into work from the communities where the pandemic has intensified this fall.
"A lot of them are asymptomatic and they come to work," Burns said.
Parkinson, the CEO of the national long-term-care organizations, said Monday that long-term-care facilities don't plan to mandate that employees take the vaccine.
However, he said that could change if long-term-care employees don't support the effort. "We're just hoping we don't have to go there," he said.
Burns is taking a similar approach at Westminister Canterbury. "We're not going to mandate it for staff, but we're going to strongly encourage it," he said. "Anybody who doesn't get it is going to be wearing a mask for a long time."
Conradt-Eberlin, the administrator at Westport, said he plans to take the vaccine, even though he contracted COVID-19 last spring. "I will still do it," he said. "The word is still out on whether you can get it a second time."
Henrico health and emergency officials are working with nursing homes to help them prepare for distribution of the vaccine, including getting the necessary consent to administer it and educate people about the vaccines
"We're ready to go," said Cari Tretina, chief of staff to the county manager.
But long-term-care officials say the vaccine won't stop the pandemic without continued public health precautions, including wearing masks and limiting indoor gatherings. People are not expected to receive full immunity until several weeks after the second dose, and the process of vaccinating the general population will take time.
"All of our precautions and procedures will stay in place indefinitely," Burns said. "People will still get [COVID-19], even with the vaccine. We can't let our guard down."
(804) 649-6964