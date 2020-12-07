As death toll continues, long-term-care facilities want to be 'top of the top tier' for vaccine

Burns is taking a similar approach at Westminister Canterbury. "We're not going to mandate it for staff, but we're going to strongly encourage it," he said. "Anybody who doesn't get it is going to be wearing a mask for a long time."

Conradt-Eberlin, the administrator at Westport, said he plans to take the vaccine, even though he contracted COVID-19 last spring. "I will still do it," he said. "The word is still out on whether you can get it a second time."

Henrico health and emergency officials are working with nursing homes to help them prepare for distribution of the vaccine, including getting the necessary consent to administer it and educate people about the vaccines

"We're ready to go," said Cari Tretina, chief of staff to the county manager.

But long-term-care officials say the vaccine won't stop the pandemic without continued public health precautions, including wearing masks and limiting indoor gatherings. People are not expected to receive full immunity until several weeks after the second dose, and the process of vaccinating the general population will take time.

"All of our precautions and procedures will stay in place indefinitely," Burns said. "People will still get [COVID-19], even with the vaccine. We can't let our guard down."