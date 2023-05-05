Talks are about to begin among House Republicans, Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden about raising the ceiling on the nation's debt to avoid default, but Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, considers the real negotiations over.

Good, who serves as whip for the House Freedom Caucus, said Friday that the deal embodied in the "Limit, Save, Grow Act" that squeaked through the House of Representatives last week is the only one that Republicans will support to force cuts in federal government spending, particularly in areas they do not like.

"The negotiations took place over the last 60 days in the House," he said in an interview. "The Senate and the president were on the sidelines."

The impending political battle is likely to test the nerves of members of both chambers and parties, with a tentative June 1 deadline for raising the debt ceiling or risking a default on national debt for spending that Congress and the White House have already approved. Democrats warn that a default would be catastrophic for the economy, while Good and other Republicans say it could be avoided by diverting other spending to pay the interest on debt first.

When Vice President Kamala Harris stopped Thursday at Babylon Micro-Farms in Scott's Addition to tout National Small Business Week, Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, warned of the risks to the U.S. economy of a potential default.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., welcomed the talks scheduled at the White House on Monday between Biden, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., but he said Republicans are fooling themselves if they think failing to raise the debt ceiling will not cause a default on the national debt.

"What's going to happen to the U.S. is what happens to people who just pay some of their bills: the creditworthiness of the country and the reputation we've spent 240 years building will plummet like a stone," Kaine said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, a 16-year veteran who still regrets the outcome of the last major confrontation over the debt ceiling in 2011, strongly supports the House Republican proposal, but said he has no illusions about the challenges in reaching agreement on both debt and spending.

"It will be a very arduous path to get to 218 (votes) in the House and get to the 60 they need in the Senate to move this," Wittman said in an interview on Friday.

McClellan, who represents much of the Richmond area, along with Wittman and Good, does not buy the argument that what she calls the "Default on America Act" represents a negotiated deal with anyone but members of the House Republican Caucus.

"It was not negotiated between Democrats and Republicans," said McClellan, who was sworn in on March 7 after serving 17 years in the Virginia General Assembly. "That was the House Republicans' ransom note for our economy."

For Good, the impending political battle is the culmination of a revolt by conservative Republicans who blocked the election of McCarthy as speaker in January at the beginning of the 118th Congress. It took 15 ballots to elect McCarthy, with Good and four other Freedom Caucus members voting "present" on the final tally.

"It we had not went through the speaker battle ... we would have seen a deal already cut with Democrats to raise the debt limit," he said.

Good calls the package a reasonable plan that would reduce federal spending to the level of the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2022. It would cap future discretionary domestic spending increases at 1% a year and roll back previous commitments by Congress in the Inflation Reduction Act to expand the IRS and offer incentives for renewable energy, electric vehicles and other measures to reduce pollution linked to global warming and climate change.

The bill also would block Biden's executive order to forgive a portion of student debt, rescind unspent appropriations made during the COVID-19 public health emergency, and impose work requirements on people receiving Medicaid benefits or other public assistance.

Good considers the package a compromise for many conservative Republicans. "Many of us didn't want to raise the debt ceiling at all," he said.

Democrats warn that the bill would cut domestic spending by 22% across the board, depriving people of essential medical benefits and other customary services, from food safety inspections to Meals on Wheels food deliveries. The U.S. Department of Transportation said the cuts would reduce railroad inspections, shut down two air traffic control towers in Virginia, and cut $78 million in funding for transit and highway improvements in the state.

It would not raise the age limit for Social Security or change benefits, but McClellan said, "If the Treasury Department can't pay bills, that means they can't send out checks and people already receiving Social Security benefits will take a cut."

She estimates that the proposal would eliminate 7,600 jobs in the 4th Congressional District and 7 million across the country, while sending a shock wave through financial markets that will diminish people's retirement savings in 401(k) accounts.

"This is a dangerous game of chicken that they are playing with our economy," McClellan said.

Democrats are quick to note that Republicans made a similar bid to tie the debt ceiling to deep spending cuts in 2011 under President Barack Obama, a Democrat, but not under President Donald Trump, who signed three increases in the debt limit with bipartisan support.

Wittman voted for the Budget Control Act to end the showdown in 2011, believing the assurances of then-Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, that a super commission created under the bill would make the necessary spending cuts. Instead, the law imposed budget sequestration, with mandatory cuts in both domestic and defense spending, which hurt Virginia's economy more than most other states.

However, he called the current Republican plan a reasonable attempt to confront the country's nearly $32 trillion debt.

"This is what we need to do to get our fiscal house in order," Wittman said. "I think it's riskier in the long term not to address the long-term debt."

"I think that we will get to the point of a reasonable and principled solution to this," he added. "I think we have to."