As economy recovers, Virginia revenue surplus reaches $2.6 billion

The first look at Virginia's revenue performance in the fiscal year that just ended is eye-popping.

Despite a predictable dip in June because of shifted tax filing deadlines, Virginia finished the fiscal year on June 30 with almost $2.6 billion more in tax revenues than it had forecast in the state budget. Compared to the previous fiscal year, the state collected an additional $3.1 billion, growing by 14.5% instead of the 2.7% estimate in the budget.

“We have effectively managed Virginia’s finances through the pandemic, and now we are seeing the results—record-breaking revenue gains, a recovery that has outpaced the nation, and recognition as the best place to do business,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday, the day after CNBC named Virginia was named the the top state for business for the second consecutive time.

Northam will work with the General Assembly in a special session that begins Aug. 2 to determine how to spend $4.3 billion in federal aid that Virginia has received under the American Rescue Plan Act. He will propose a new two-year state budget to the assembly on Dec. 16, the month before he leaves office.