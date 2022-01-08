As General Assembly session nears, legislature working on backup IT system

Virginia’s systems for continuing state government in the face of disaster are being put to the test.

With the General Assembly preparing to convene on Wednesday for a 60-day session, legislative agencies are running their websites and computer systems on a backup IT network to bypass malware implanted in a ransomware attack that crippled them last month.

The legislative agencies — including the Capitol Police and the division that drafts bills — have mostly restored their computer systems and websites, using a separate network for “continuity of government” as a criminal investigation continues into the ransomware attack first detected on Dec. 12.

“Nearly all our web assets and applications are up and running using our Continuity of Government environment, which is located separately from our local environment,” said Dave Burhop, director of the Division of Legislative Automated Systems, the IT operator for the legislative branch of government.