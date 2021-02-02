As health insurance market reopens, Virginia moves to reduce premiums, but who will pay for it?

Virginia is moving toward a new way of insuring people with the highest medical costs as a way to bring down health insurance premiums, especially for residents who don't receive federal subsidies to offset costs that averaged almost $650 a month last year.
House Bill 2332, proposed by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, would direct the State Corporation Commission to seek a federal waiver that would cover more than 80% of the cost of creating a reinsurance program for insuring the most expensive consumers, while assessing a 1% fee on all insurance policies to pay the state's share - over the objection of insurers.
In 14 states that have created such programs, "this has reduced costs for the rest of the folks who buy individual plans," Sickles told the House Appropriations Committee, which endorsed the bill by a 15-7 vote on Monday, with all but two Republicans voting no.
Gov. Ralph Northam's administration has embraced the idea for more than two years but had made little progress toward making it law until this year. At the same time, state policymakers, advocates and insurers look to President Joe Biden to remove barriers to expanding access to health insurance they say his predecessor erected to thwart the Affordable Care Act.
Biden already has ordered the federally operated insurance marketplace in Virginia and other states to reopen the opportunity for enrolling in health insurance plans on Feb. 15 through May 15. That also would give people a chance to receive monthly premium subsidies from the federal government to offset the cost.
Currently, 261,963 Virginians receive insurance coverage from policies on the federal marketplace, which the state plans to take over in two years with its own insurance exchange. An additional 520,220 Virginians receive health insurance through the expansion of the state's Medicaid program two years ago under the national health care law enacted in 2009 under then-President Barack Obama.
Most people insured through the marketplace receive federal subsidies on the cost of their monthly premiums, based on their income. Those subsidies aren't available to people who make more than 400 percent of the federal poverty level, or $86,880 for a family of three, the same people who most need help with the cost of buying insurance on the individual market.
The new president and Congress are considering removing that cap among potential changes to the Affordable Care Act that ultimately could make the reinsurance program unnecessary.
"In the meantime, until we see where they go at the federal level, Virginia is discussing important steps to improve access to affordable health insurance," said Jill Hanken, a senior attorney at the Virginia Poverty Law Center and director of its Enroll Virginia! program for helping consumers navigate the health insurance marketplace.
The reinsurance program has proved helpful in lowering premiums for individual consumers who don't qualify for federal subsidies in states such as Maryland, which reduced premiums by an average of 43% in the individual market.
However, a reinsurance program requires time to implement and money to administer.
The federal government would cover most of the costs of creating a new risk pool for the most expensive consumers by redirecting to the states the money it saves in subsidies on lower monthly premiums.
Virginia health insurers support the concept, but not the tax on policies that the legislation proposes to pay for the state's share. It would cost about $42 million a year to reduce premiums by an average of 15%, according to a state work group.
While members of the Virginia Association of Health Plans "support efforts to stabilize and bring greater affordability to the individual market, we do not support increasing taxes on consumers to accomplish that goal," Executive Director Doug Gray said in written comments to the House committee.
Gray said insurers would pass the proposed fee to consumers through higher premiums, just as they did with the Health Insurance Tax, a 3% assessment at the federal level that Congress recently repealed.
"This bill would have a similar, but unfortunately, even broader fiscal implication on other health [insurance] consumers," Gray said. "It requires Virginians in other markets, like large and small group, to pay higher premiums while not receiving any benefit in assuming these higher costs."
He would prefer that Virginia pay for its share directly from the general fund budget, financed by state taxes to pay for core government services, such as health care and education. Sickles has proposed a $40 million budget amendment to start the program, but the current bill "doesn't have any general fund" cost.
Timing also is an issue. The legislation directs the SCC to apply for a federal waiver under the Medicaid program by Jan. 1, 2022, so the program could take effect a year later, when Virginia is scheduled to begin running its own health insurance exchange.
It also directs Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dan Carey to convene a work group to develop a state-based program of subsidies to make health insurance more affordable for individual buyers and increase enrollment in the new insurance exchange. The group would report its findings to the governor, General Assembly and an advisory committee by Sept. 15.
Meanwhile, Hanken said her organization is restarting the Enroll Virginia! program to help consumers take advantage of the new enrollment period Biden ordered.
"This is just opening the door to say, 'come on in and get the health insurance you need,' " she said.
