As health insurance market reopens, Virginia moves to reduce premiums, but who will pay for it?

Virginia is moving toward a new way of insuring people with the highest medical costs as a way to bring down health insurance premiums, especially for residents who don't receive federal subsidies to offset costs that averaged almost $650 a month last year.

House Bill 2332, proposed by Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, would direct the State Corporation Commission to seek a federal waiver that would cover more than 80% of the cost of creating a reinsurance program for insuring the most expensive consumers, while assessing a 1% fee on all insurance policies to pay the state's share - over the objection of insurers.

In 14 states that have created such programs, "this has reduced costs for the rest of the folks who buy individual plans," Sickles told the House Appropriations Committee, which endorsed the bill by a 15-7 vote on Monday, with all but two Republicans voting no.

Gov. Ralph Northam's administration has embraced the idea for more than two years but had made little progress toward making it law until this year. At the same time, state policymakers, advocates and insurers look to President Joe Biden to remove barriers to expanding access to health insurance they say his predecessor erected to thwart the Affordable Care Act.