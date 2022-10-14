As midterm elections loom, is Richmond area 'an afterthought'?

When Herb Jones decided to challenge Rep. Rob Wittman in the newly drawn 1st Congressional District in March, he said friends congratulated him for giving the 15-year Republican incumbent competition for the seat.

But Jones, as the Democratic challenger in a heavily Republican district, didn't always like their sympathetic tone.

"They talked to me like I'm some sacrificial lamb," he said. "I'm not doing this to be a sacrificial lamb. I'm in it to win it."

Jones still sees opportunity in the new 1st District, which now includes western Chesterfield and western Henrico, as well as part of Hanover County. Political observers see a steep uphill fight, just as they do for Republican challenger Leon Benjamin in the heavily Democratic 4th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat serving his third term.

In the aftermath of a messy political redistricting process that ended with a new map the Virginia Supreme Court adopted on Dec. 28, the Richmond area finds itself carved into districts with heavily partisan leans.

In addition to the 1st and 4th, the new 5th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Bob Good, a Republican from the Lynchburg area, now includes Goochland and Powhatan counties, as well a slice of western Hanover.

"This whole redistricting, it's almost as if the Richmond metropolitan area was an afterthought and was not seen as a general community of interest," said Bob Holsworth, a longtime Richmond political scientist. "At the end of the day, there's nothing competitive here."

The competition moved north, up Interstate 95, where Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who lives in western Henrico, is defending a congressional seat now anchored in eastern Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area against Republican challenger Yesli Vega.

"They took a competitive district and moved it," Holsworth said, "and that's unfortunate for RVA."

Out of Virginia's 11 congressional districts, only three are considered competitive battlegrounds, drawing heavy outside campaign spending by national party organizations, under the map proposed by two special masters, one Republican and one Democrat, and approved by the court.

In addition to the 7th, Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, is defending her seat in a Hampton Roads district based in Virginia Beach that has become more Republican, and Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-10th, is seeking a third term in a district rooted in Loudoun County.

"The special masters didn't do Virginia any favors," said Larry Sabato, president of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate who leads Virginia FREE, a business organization that plays an influential role in state politics, considers the new political maps - for congressional and state legislative districts - "a lot fairer after redistricting."

But Saxman said the congressional races in the 1st and 4th will be determined more by national party politics than local policy concerns. "They're relatively underfunded," he said of challengers Jones and Benjamin, "so it's going to be a referendum on the national narrative."

He said that narrative is likely to focus on the performance of President Joe Biden, a Democrat with low approval ratings, in midterm elections that historically are unkind to the president's party.

Jones and Benjamin aren't conceding anything.

"We are holding tight," said Benjamin, a minister with churches in South Richmond and Tulsa, Okla.

The Remnant Church, based in Tulsa, is associated with Clay Clark, a conservative entrepreneur who conducted the national "ReAwaken America Tour" this year, featuring Benjamin, along with associates of former President Donald Trump, such as Gen. Michael Flynn and political consultant Roger Stone.

Benjamin has yet to concede his first race against McEachin, which he lost by more than 91,000 votes in 2020, the same election in which Biden defeated Trump despite the former president's insistence that the election was stolen from him.

McEachin, a minister and longtime lawyer, has refused to debate or appear with Benjamin until he concedes the 2020 election results, both in the 4th District and presidential race.

“Reality is not simply what you want it to be,” the congressman told his challenger in a letter in mid-August that drew a firm line on conditions for debate.

"As I am sure you know and understand, for our democracy to survive and thrive, we must trust facts and elections," McEachin added. "I simply cannot and will not engage with someone who won’t accept the premise of our democracy — leaders chosen by elections — and, moreover, pretends absurd assertions are facts.”

In late July, Benjamin issued a news release that called election integrity "the single most important issue facing America today” and alleged that “the election was STOLEN from our rightful President Donald J. Trump.”

With the election less than four weeks away, he is tempering his message to focus on other issues, such as inflation, which Republicans hope will lead them to a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"I have questions about the election," Benjamin said. "If he wants to debate that, then let's get in the room and talk about it."

McEachin isn't interested. He says he prefers to focus more on what the Democratic controlled Congress has done - such as passing emergency spending packages in the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as money for infrastructure, combating climate change and lowering health care costs, most of it over Republican opposition.

"We still have an obligation, I feel, to talk about what we've accomplished and what we hope to accomplish," he said. "Meantime, we just don't pay any attention to him."

Saxman said the election integrity issue won't help Benjamin win in a district that voted overwhelmingly for former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, in the governor's race last year, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

"It's not a closing argument in the 4th - it's just not," he said. "I think it's more of a fundraising vehicle than anything else."

The 2020 election also is an issue that Jones has raised in the 1st District race, focusing on Wittman's vote against certifying electors pledged to Biden in Pennsylvania as the House certified the election results hours after a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol and sent legislators into hiding on Jan. 6, 2021.

Earlier this week, Jones, a 30-year U.S. Army veteran, announced an endorsement by the National Security Leaders for America, a nonprofit organization of 500 former military and government leaders who cited Wittman's vote on the Pennsylvania electors.

"Many of us have served in dangerous assignments overseas," the letter states. "We know what happens when party loyalties replace patriotism. We know what happens when people decide violence is acceptable.

"We support Herb Jones because, unlike his opponent, he understands that we cannot allow that to happen here," the letter states.

Wittman dismissed the endorsement and defended his decision not to certify the Pennsylvania electors, unlike those from other disputed battleground states that he did vote to certify. He said Pennsylvania had made changes to its election law without constitutionally required involvement by its legislature, and its election results were subject to a pending Supreme Court challenge.

"There were significant constitutional issues there, and that's why I voted against certifying those electors," he said.

Wittman, a former environmental scientist who lives in the Northern Neck, grew up in Henrico County and attended Benedictine High School in Richmond. He said he's comfortable with the new district, which also includes parts of the Peninsula that were previously part of the 1st.

The new district includes "about 350,000 new constituents," he said. "Our job is to get out in front of those new constituents."

If Republicans win control of the House, Wittman hopes to move up in the leadership of the House Armed Services Committee, an influential ally on military and defense spending in Virginia.

First, he has to win his election against Jones, a former New Kent County treasurer who is not daunted by the heavy Republican lean of the new district, which strongly supported Trump in 2020 and Gov. Glenn Youngkin last year.

"I think it made the district more competitive," Jones said, citing the 60 percent of voters who are new to the district, including those in Henrico and Chesterfield, as well as Williamsburg and James City County.

Holsworth gives both Jones and Benjamin credit for "doing whatever they can with whatever resources they have."

However, he said the political map "has been drawn in such a way, it's hard to see how they can overcome the structural deficits they had to begin with."