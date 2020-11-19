As new General Assembly Building rises, so do questions about labor practices at site

By the time the next governor takes office, a tunnel long sought by the state Senate will be partly built between the Capitol and a new General Assembly Building that is rising on a corner of Capitol Square in the heart of Virginia's seat of government in downtown Richmond.

The $25 million tunnel was a last-minute addition to the state budget the assembly adopted in March, before a public health emergency upended state spending priorities, but the project is still on track for completion by the end of 2023, after the General Assembly holds its first legislative session in its new quarters.

The first phase of the 600-foot tunnel is expected to be complete by the end of next year when a new governor will be elected to take office in January, 2022. The work will pause for the inauguration and the 2022 session of the General Assembly.

But while members of the House Appropriations Committee expressed excitement about the new 14-story building and the committee's offices on the 12th floor, one legislator voiced concern on Tuesday about treatment of the workers who are building it.