As Senate seeks tax compromise, businesses say 'not right' for state to take what Congress gave

"States won’t all be able to handle this issue in the same way, partially because states cannot take on debt as the federal government can," the spokeswoman said, "and it’s going to be up to individual states, including Virginia, to decide whether their budgets allow them to make a similar change.”

Croxton

Croxton's businesses include Rappahannock River Oysters, the family business he and his cousin resurrected in 2002; Merroir, a small restaurant in Topping, near the bridge that connects the Middle Peninsula to Northern Neck; and Rappahannock, an award-winning restaurant in downtown Richmond that had recovered from a fire in 2017 when the pandemic hit.

"We went from 20 years of building them to losing it in one week," he said.

The Virginia limited-liability companies that the Croxtons own also run restaurants in Washington, D.C.; Charleston, S.C.; and Los Angeles. All of them have been hurt to varying degrees by the pandemic, which intensified in late fall and early winter, and they received more than $1 million in PPP loans to weather the crisis.