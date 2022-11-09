As Spanberger knocked on door, Prince William answered

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, doesn't live in eastern Prince William County, but she certainly has made herself at home there.

Prince William delivered Spanberger her first election victory on Tuesday in a new congressional district rooted in the fast-growing outer suburbs of Northern Virginia instead of parts of the Richmond area she has represented for four years.

The Prince William portion of the 7th gave her 67% of its vote over Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the county board of supervisors who lives just outside the district near Manassas Park. Vega, elected to the board in 2019, won just two precincts in Prince William.

Spanberger also collected 80% of absentee ballots and 72% of early votes on her way to a 27,000-vote advantage in the county, turning a close race into a 4-percentage-point victory for a third term in Congress.

"She killed it," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, whose district includes parts of Prince William and Stafford counties, as well as Fairfax. "She fits Prince William and the district like a glove."

Vega, a former police officer and the first Hispanic elected to county office in Prince William, conceded the election on Wednesday morning in a statement on Twitter. (Elizabeth Guzman and Hala Ayala were first elected to the House of Delegates from Prince William in 2017.)

“We gave it our all but came up a little short last night,” Vega said. “God is still on the throne.”

Vega never debated directly with Spanberger during an expensive and sometimes bitter campaign, but she congratulated the congresswoman "on a hard fought win."

"I look forward to working with Abigail in the future," Vega said. “While this loss is heartbreaking, I’m still committed to serving the people of Prince William County on the board of supervisors.”

Spanberger, in an interview on Wednesday, said, "I thought her statement was really gracious and I really appreciate it."

"I am glad that she recognizes the importance of her coordinating with me as a member of the board of supervisors in Prince William," she said.

The willingness to work across the party aisle was central to Spanberger's victory, along with a street-level campaign that put a particular focus last weekend on knocking on doors in Prince William.

"The ground game was absolutely superior," said Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, who predicted the Democrat's vote percentage, 51.84%, while she was still trailing in early returns from Republican-friendly rural counties on Tuesday evening.

Spanberger trailed in all but two of the district's 11 cities and counties - Prince William, which has the 7th's largest trove of votes - and the city of Fredericksburg.

Spanberger devoted much of her time to getting to know people in the new district since the Virginia Supreme Court approved a congressional map on Dec. 28 that moved the center of the 7th from Henrico and Chesterfield counties to Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties.

She intensified that push during the campaign.

"We spent a lot of time on the ground talking to people about what matters to them," she said.

But Spanberger's resounding victory in Prince William - and near tie in neighboring Stafford - also demonstrated the power of her bipartisan approach to governing, supporters said.

"I think it's just a testament of Rep. Spanberger's running on her record," said Tonya James, chair of the Prince William Democratic Committee. "People in Prince William County are tired of the political rhetoric - on both sides. They're looking for thoughtful leaders who want to solve problems that people are facing."

"People are interested in having a leader who is a problem solver, not people trying to obstruct progress in the most diverse locality in the commonwealth, James said. "We need someone to get to work who wants to work."

Democrats say Vega made a mistake in telling a conservative radio host in late August that she would vote for a government shutdown "to slam the brakes" on federal spending. The comment hurt her in a district that has one of the heaviest concentrations of federal employees, active-duty military and federal contractors in the country.

"They don't want leaders who play politics with their paychecks," James said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reinforced the concern late in the campaign when he said a Republican majority would use its leverage in talks over raising the nation's debt ceiling to make cuts in federal spending. He didn't single out Medicare and Social Security, but other Republicans did.

"I don't think Republican candidates understood what a government shutdown means to people in Northern Virginia," Surovell said.

But perhaps Vega's biggest mistake came this summer, when she was caught in a recording appearing to question whether a rape victim could become pregnant by her attacker.

"I think her abortion comment really hurt," said Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate who runs Virginia FREE, an influential business organization.

The comment lit a fuse for Democratic voters already outraged over the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June, overturning a half-century legal doctrine in Roe v. Wade protecting the right to abortion.

Vega also suffered from her association with former President Donald Trump, who endorsed her late in the general election campaign against Spanberger.

"Those who are embraced and endorsed by Trump are not going to find a lot of love here," McPike said.

"Do we want someone in office who will continue to divide the country or do we want someone who can reach across the aisle and find real solutions to the problems that impact the community?" he asked.

Spanberger answered that question with credentials that included a second consecutive endorsement by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a ranking of fifth most bipartisan member of Congress by the Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

She also released a campaign ad with former Rep. Denver Riggleman, R-5th, who endorsed her.

"Abigail Spanberger assiduously presented herself as a moderate, bipartisan Democrat," Saxman said.

That's who she really is, said Mike McClary, a Vietnam War veteran from Culpeper County who co-founded "Veterans for Spanberger" with George DeSerres. "She's the perfect congressperson for anybody in the U.S. She represents her constituents. She doesn't care what party you are."

McClary reacted emotionally to Spanberger's victory speech at the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg on Tuesday night.