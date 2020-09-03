As special session drags on, Northam asks high court to extend evictions moratorium

Gov. Ralph Northam is again asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to halt evictions proceedings, as the General Assembly trudges forward with legislation to offer housing relief.
Northam asked the court to extend its current evictions moratorium, which expires Sept. 7, until Oct. 1, pleading that lawmakers needed more time to address the issue.
"It is clear that the General Assembly will not finish its work on either the budget or these legislative provisions by Sep. 7, 2020," Northam told the high court Thursday.
Evictions proceedings have been on hold across the state since Aug. 7 amid the financial pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. An earlier moratorium instituted by the high court in March expired at the end of June, when Northam opted against another moratorium and instead directed local district courts to delay hearings until July 20.
Despite an infusion of funding for the state's rent and mortgage relief program, there were more than 6,000 evictions hearings scheduled between July 20 and Aug. 7, prompting Northam to seek a moratorium.
On Aug. 7 the court granted Northam's request in a 4-3 ruling. Chief Justice Don Lemons, who sided with the minority, argued that relief for people facing evictions should not come from the court but from action by legislators and the executive branch.
On Thursday, Northam acknowledged the significant decision before the court.
"I recognize that this is a difficult request to place on the court again, but these are unprecedented times," Northam said. "We will only conquer the public health crisis when families remain securely housed and are not displaced. Yet it is only when we conquer the public health crisis that we can also overcome the economic crisis... ."
Northam also cited an executive order President Donald Trump issued Sept. 1 to halt evictions under the authority of the Centers of Disease Control. The order says housing is essential for self-isolation and quarantining, and allows people facing evictions to submit to their landlords a declaration of need to seek relief.
Northam said there is uncertainty about the new protection, which may lead to some people being evicted. Northam said the state is working with federal officials to implement the order.
Tram Nguyen of the advocacy group New Virginia Majority, which has been advocating for eviction relief, agreed.
"Without a state standard in place, the CDC order creates confusion and more uncertainty, and leaves some Virginians behind," she said in a statement. "All Virginians need protection from eviction during this pandemic. We hope the Supreme Court grants the Governor’s request to extend the state moratorium to give state lawmakers the time needed to put in place an eviction moratorium that will last until the end of the state of emergency."
