As special session drags on, Northam asks high court to extend evictions moratorium

On Thursday, Northam acknowledged the significant decision before the court.

"I recognize that this is a difficult request to place on the court again, but these are unprecedented times," Northam said. "We will only conquer the public health crisis when families remain securely housed and are not displaced. Yet it is only when we conquer the public health crisis that we can also overcome the economic crisis... ."

Northam also cited an executive order President Donald Trump issued Sept. 1 to halt evictions under the authority of the Centers of Disease Control. The order says housing is essential for self-isolation and quarantining, and allows people facing evictions to submit to their landlords a declaration of need to seek relief.

Northam said there is uncertainty about the new protection, which may lead to some people being evicted. Northam said the state is working with federal officials to implement the order.

Tram Nguyen of the advocacy group New Virginia Majority, which has been advocating for eviction relief, agreed.

"Without a state standard in place, the CDC order creates confusion and more uncertainty, and leaves some Virginians behind," she said in a statement. "All Virginians need protection from eviction during this pandemic. We hope the Supreme Court grants the Governor’s request to extend the state moratorium to give state lawmakers the time needed to put in place an eviction moratorium that will last until the end of the state of emergency."