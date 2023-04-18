Virginia’s revenue outlook remains cloudy as it enters the crucial final quarter of the fiscal year for tax collections, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin sees sunshine and tax cuts.

Net income tax collections — comprising 70% of state revenues — went down in March as refunds went up and estimated tax payments declined, compared with the previous year. Sales taxes slowed with consumer spending. Overall, revenues dropped 3.8% for the month, before adjusting for policy changes to make fair comparisons with the same month a year ago. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, unadjusted revenues ticked up just 0.6%.

But Virginia still collected $124.2 million more in revenues in the first nine months of the fiscal year than Youngkin projected when he proposed a revised two-year budget in December. The forecast assumed the state’s economy would face recession and that revenues would decline from robust levels the previous year. After adjusting for sweeping tax policy changes made last year, revenues rose 3.3%, both for the month and the fiscal year to date, compared with a year ago.

“March’s revenue numbers, once again, demonstrate there’s plenty of money available to lower costs for families and local businesses,” Youngkin said Friday, seeking to convince General Assembly budget negotiators that they can afford an additional $1 billion in tax cuts on top of the $4 million they agreed to cut last year.

Assembly budget leaders say they’re in no hurry to act before seeing what state revenues look like after Tuesday — Tax Day — the deadline for filing federal income tax returns. State tax returns are due by May 1.

“I think a little skepticism on revenues is a healthy thing,” House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Monday, although he added that state revenues “look like they’re heading in the right direction.”

No deal is likely until late June, after the assembly knows how much money it will have to spend and the party primary elections are over in tight legislative races. Senate Finance Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, faces a challenge by first-term Fairfax County School Board member Stella Pekarsky in a heavily Democratic district that is largely new to the 15-year incumbent.

“They’re waiting for one good reason and one bad reason,” said Bob Holsworth, a veteran political scientist in Richmond. “The good reason is the uncertainty, and the bad reason is that Barker can’t make a concession with Youngkin” on tax cuts.

Barker and Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Youngkin has not made any public concessions on his proposed tax cuts, but House Republicans and Senate Democrats came close to a compromise in late February that would have given the governor part of what he wanted. It would have raised the standard deduction for income tax filers and eliminated an age limit for a new exemption on military retirement income.

Senate Democrats also have signaled that they’re open to one-time tax rebates that Youngkin did not propose but would not carry forward into the next two-year budget cycle, as the governor’s proposals would.

“That seems to me to be the most conservative, safest way to do it,” Holsworth said.

In return, House Republicans were willing to back off Youngkin’s proposal to lower the corporate tax rate from 6% to 5%. Holsworth called the proposal “a political third rail for Democrats” in an election year for all 140 assembly seats.

“You’d wind up in a situation where the corporations are paying less than individuals,” based on the tax rate, he said.

That leaves one major obstacle: the governor’s proposal to reduce the top income tax for individuals from 5.75% to 5.5% — if the state collects enough revenues at the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Currently, about 86% of Virginians pay the top tax rate, regardless of how much they earn above the $17,000 annual income threshold.

“Everyone would benefit some, but some would benefit far more than others,” Holsworth said.

That’s where the economic uncertainty becomes an issue. Reducing the top individual income tax rate would cost the state $333.3 million in reduced tax revenue in the fiscal year that begins July 1, but the price tag would exceed $716 million in the next year and approach $751 million the following year fiscal year — the final year of Youngkin’s term.

The governor recognized the risk by tying the proposed cut — and some new spending — to revenues at the end of the fiscal year, as well as by adopting a conservative budget forecast that predicted a nearly 9% decline in revenues from the previous fiscal year, when the state recorded a $1.9 billion surplus.

“We continue to have confidence in our (revenue) forecast, which results in $3.6 billion in available resources for an amended budget,” Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said in his letter to the governor last week about March revenues.

However, the $3.6 billion that Youngkin is counting on to pay for tax cuts and $2.5 billion in new spending is basically one-time money from last year’s surplus, unspent funding, a federal Medicaid windfall and avoiding major deposits in the state’s brimming financial reserves.

Cummings said the economy has performed “a bit better than was anticipated,” but he still expects a recession.

Much of the uncertainty revolves around the Federal Reserve Board, which has raised interest rates aggressively to deliberately slow job growth and the economy to tame inflation. Inflation has subsided from a peak of 9.1% in June, compared with a year earlier, to 5% in March, but the Fed remains focused on reaching its target of 2%.

“I’m very much thinking about moving in the right direction,” Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin told CNBC from a Roanoke stop last week. “If you want to get inflation at 2%, you ought to have a month where it runs at 2%. You ought to have multiple months where you’re headed toward there.”

Kent Engelke, chief economic strategist and managing director at Capitol Securities Management Inc., said it’s more likely that the Fed will raise the target.

“We can’t get to 2%,” Engelke said. “The economic calamity is going to be huge.”

The labor market remains tight, with higher wages contributing to inflation, but Terry Clower, director of the Center for Regional Analysis at George Mason University, said he thinks Youngkin’s revenue estimates “are pretty solid” because they anticipate a decline from last year. Clower helped the administration develop the estimates last fall.

The challenge for state policymakers is not to be “overly optimistic,” said Robert McNab, director of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion University.

If revenues come in lower than predicted, McNab said, “You’ve put yourself in a pickle.”

