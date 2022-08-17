As VEC works through backlogs, identity theft remains a problem

With unemployment down, the Virginia Employment Commission is catching up on backlogs of unpaid and disputed claims for jobless benefits, but the state agency also is pursuing recovery of an estimated $470.6 million in money lost to identity theft.

Virginia Employment Commissioner Carrie Roth told a General Assembly oversight commission on Wednesday that the agency had found more than 83,000 claims that likely involved identity theft out of more than 258,000 potentially fraudulent claims identified in January, totaling almost $1.6 billion in federal and state benefits paid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency had reduced the backlog of potentially fraudulent cases to less than 142,000 at the end of last month and recovered $291 million in improper payments, although not all were due to fraud, Roth said in an interview after the presentation to the Commission on Unemployment Compensation.

"That didn't happen pre-pandemic," she said in the interview, noting the fraud concerns facing employment commissions across the country. "It's really changed the landscape for us."

The finding caught the eye of Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, who was elected chairman of the legislative commission, reconstituted this year to oversee progress at the VEC in carrying out reforms the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recommended last fall.

Ebbin acknowledged "significant progress" at VEC in reducing backlogs of disputed claims. "But identity theft seems to be a significant issue," he said in an interview on Wednesday. "The identify theft is concerning and alarming, that that much money could be taken through the system."

The rise in identity theft reflects the amount of money paid out in unemployment benefits during the ongoing pandemic: more than $14.6 billion in Virginia, which was flooded with almost 2 million jobless claims in 2020 and 2021, compared with 135,000 the year before the emergency began.

"It makes it much more attractive to bad actors," said Roth, who told the commission that the agency is working with Attorney General Jason Miyares and the federal government "to pursue every case of confirmed fraud."

The danger was clear in November, as the VEC was making the long-delayed transition to a new information technology system to make it easier for people to file and track their unemployment claims online. The system came under an immediate cyberattack and "we had to shut it down," she said.

The legislative commission is likely to play a bigger role in overseeing progress at the VEC, which came under heavy public and political criticism after being overwhelmed by the deluge of claims for unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

The assembly adopted legislation this year to carry out recommendations JLARC made in a scathing critique of the agency. They included creation of a special subcommittee of the commission on unemployment compensation to oversee VEC's progress in eliminating backlogs, recovering improper payments and modernizing its information technology system.

The commission authorized Ebbin and Vice Chair Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, one of the sponsors of the legislative reforms, to make appointments to the special subcommittee and a new public advisory committee under the new law.

Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, a longtime member who initially appeared to have been replaced on the panel, said he hopes the commission will meet more often than it has previously during the pandemic. Its last meeting, before Wednesday, was 14 months ago.

"I certainly would have liked to have seen us meet more frequently to do what we could to nudge them along for many of our constituents who suffered through the pandemic months," Ware said in an interview.

Roth, appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in January, outlined progress the VEC has made in reducing a backlog in reports that employers submit to confirm an employee's separation from a job, which she said contributed to other backlogs, including adjudication of disputes over eligibility for benefits, appeals and discovery of potential fraud, including identity theft.

Similarly, she said backlogs have affected the agency's ability to quickly identify potential overpayments, resulting in long delays for customers who are then told to repay excess benefits, leading to appeals and potential waivers of overpayments received through no fault of the customer.

"The overpayment issue has been a challenge for the agency," said Roth, who previously estimated more than $880 million in overpayments not related to potential fraud.

The VEC has approved almost 45,000 requests to waive overpayments, totaling $156.7 million in excess benefits, including $47 million from the state unemployment trust fund. The agency has reduced a backlog of disputed claims awaiting adjudication from 109,362 in January to 18,564 this month. The backlog of pending eligibility appeals remains high, at more than 85,000, because appeals increase as the agency adjudicates disputed claims.

The VEC has hired a "chief customer advocate" to act as an ombudsman for consumers, as required by the legislation adopted this year, and plans to add 14 staff at work force centers across Virginia to investigate complaints.

Legislators greeted the signs of progress enthusiastically. "What an awesome job!" said Byron, a close political ally of Youngkin.

Ebbin, a Democrat who has clashed with the governor, also credited Roth for her performance in "a tough job."

"You've shown a lot of candor, transparency and determination to meet the challenges," he told her.

The next big challenge, Roth said, is raising labor participation to its pre-pandemic level, a difference of almost 123,000 workers.

The goal is to get "more people back into the workforce," she said. "We want to move people from benefits to workforce services and get them back to work."