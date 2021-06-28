Asian American businesses accuse Virginia of discrimination in ban on electronic skill games

"It is fiction just like the Asian American's fictional argument [which] I expect some creative attorney conjured up in his sleep," he said.

Howell texted, "I stand by my characterization," of the games. She called them "unseemly" and "sleazy" during a legislative debate last year. The assembly agreed to a one-year reprieve that Gov. Ralph Northam requested in order to tax the machines and devote the new revenues to relief for small businesses hurt by restrictions to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said she was not referring to the small businesses that operate the "gray machines," so named because they had thrived in a previously unregulated market as purportedly legal games of skill rather than illegal games of chance, or gambling.

"I was referring to the big businesses that brought them into our state without permission or oversight," Howell said.

The General Assembly last year voted to allow casino gambling and sports betting during the same session that it adopted the initial ban on skill machines. Lobbyists for video gaming terminals – slot machines – contended that electronic skill games are games of chance, not skill.