Assembly adopts budget to spend $3.4 billion in federal aid, hold back more than $1 billion

Suetterlein also objected to the plan to set aside more than $1 billion. "I was not in position to vote to give this governor a blank check," he said.

Howell defended the outcome of the budget negotiations, which she said reflected many of the Senate's positions. For example, she said, it would increase compensation for sheriff's deputies, state correctional officers and officers at regional jails, and push the Department of Motor Vehicles to reopen its offices for walk-in service.

"They were prepared to stay until hell froze over to defend the Senate positions, but fortunately it didn't come to that," Howell said of the Senate negotiators.

"This budget process has been efficient in order for us to assure that the ARPA funds would go out where it is needed as quickly as possible," she said. "We all know people who are suffering....and time is of the essence."

The biggest change in the budget is an increase in hazard pay bonuses for deputies, correctional and regional jail officers, who will receive $3,000 each this year under the compromise.