Assembly adopts budget to spend $3.4 billion in federal aid, hold back more than $1 billion

The General Assembly adopted a budget on Monday that spends $3.4 billion in federal aid this year, while promising to use the remaining $1.1 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act for spending commitments in the next two-year budget or as a hedge in the face of a COVID-19 pandemic that may be regaining strength.
Gov. Ralph Northam has signaled that he will sign the budget compromise, which the House of Delegates approved by a vote of 78-20 and the Senate on a 23-16 vote, with two Republicans voting in support.
“This generational opportunity is a result of strong leadership,” Northam said after lawmakers passed the budget on Monday. “Leaders in the General Assembly have worked hand-in-hand with my team to build our roaring economy — and it’s paying off. “
“While other states are closing budget gaps, we are investing in Virginians. We have consistently put resources into helping families, businesses, and communities recover from this pandemic and prepare for the future.”
The budget will spend almost $3.2 billion of the $4.3 billion that Virginia received under the emergency relief package in the fiscal year that began July 1. It also will use almost $222 million of additional funds the state received under the law for capital projects to accelerate expansion of high-speed internet to underserved communities across Virginia.
The legislature voted to spend $354 million of the federal funds in the next two-year budget on priorities such as compensation for direct-care staff at state behavioral health institutions and law enforcement officers, but that money is subject to action by the next General Assembly and governor in the 60-day session that will begin Jan. 12.
Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, said more than $1 billion in federal aid would remain uncommitted "to buffer us against any uncertainties," including the pandemic, which has surged again with the spread of the delta variant of a coronavirus disease that has killed more than 11,500 people in Virginia in 17 months.
A conference committee of 14 House and Senate members negotiated the deal on Friday, less than two days after the Senate attached almost a dozen amendments to the spending plan that Northam had introduced for legislators to consider in special session.
Passage of the budget compromise was swift in the House, but contentious in the Senate. Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington County, were the only Republicans to support the agreement, which others said did not fully reflect the amendments that the Senate made to the bill during a marathon session last week.
"I can't seem to find where the Senate positions prevailed in their entirety," said Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County.
Suetterlein also objected to the plan to set aside more than $1 billion. "I was not in position to vote to give this governor a blank check," he said.
Howell defended the outcome of the budget negotiations, which she said reflected many of the Senate's positions. For example, she said, it would increase compensation for sheriff's deputies, state correctional officers and officers at regional jails, and push the Department of Motor Vehicles to reopen its offices for walk-in service.
"They were prepared to stay until hell froze over to defend the Senate positions, but fortunately it didn't come to that," Howell said of the Senate negotiators.
"This budget process has been efficient in order for us to assure that the ARPA funds would go out where it is needed as quickly as possible," she said. "We all know people who are suffering....and time is of the essence."
The biggest change in the budget is an increase in hazard pay bonuses for deputies, correctional and regional jail officers, who will receive $3,000 each this year under the compromise.
Northam had proposed bonuses of $1,000 each for those law enforcement officers, but the Senate amended the plan to boost them to $5,000 - the same as for state police - this year and each year of the next budget.
Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, the newest member of the Senate, had proposed the amendment for the $5,000 bonuses. He said he was surprised to learn that the bonuses would go only to deputies whose salaries are partly paid by the state, but not those funded solely by their localities.
"I was disappointed in that," Hackworth said.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, was happier about the outcome of the budget amendment he had proposed successfully last week to require the DMV to reopen all of its offices to walk-in business within 30 days, rather than by appointment as it has throughout the pandemic.
Under the compromise, the agency must submit a plan within 30 days for restoring walk-in service at its offices within an additional 30 days.
"That is an important step," Petersen said.
Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, objected to the negotiators' decision to restore language to allow colleges and universities, including two-year institutions, to regulate compensation to student-athletes for use of their "name, image and likeness" under a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Norment asked Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democrat, to rule whether the provision was allowed under the scope of the General Assembly session. The lieutenant governor had ruled last week that it was not properly before the Senate when the chamber amended the budget bill as proposed by Northam.
This time, however, Fairfax ruled that the provision "is now properly before the Senate."
Norment responded that the lieutenant governor previously had been "spot on" in his recent procedural rulings as president of the Senate. "I'm just sorry you missed this one, sir," he said.
The minority leader also decried a provision of the bill that would allow public bodies to continue to meet online, despite the expiration of the state of emergency for the pandemic.
"I think that is a very slippery slope we are walking on," Norment said.
Democrats in both chambers extolled the virtues of the spending plan, which would: boost Virginia's struggling behavioral health and unemployment systems; upgrade water and wastewater systems; help public schools improve ventilation of school buildings, send additional relief to hotels, restaurants and other businesses hit hard during the pandemic; extend assistance for people with their public utility payments; and bolster the public health system.
"This is worth voting for," said Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington.
