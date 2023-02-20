After a cooler Wednesday, record warmth is expected on Thursday afternoon.
The House and Senate have
passed bills under which the state would pay $1.53 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted of child abuse.
In 1994, a judge in Powhatan County convicted Michael Haas in a bench trial of sexually abusing his two sons, both of whom were then children. The sons later recanted their testimony.
Haas was released from prison in 2017, placed on parole and at the time had to register as a sex offender.
Miyares said at the time: “Today, our justice system prevailed and righted a wrong by giving a falsely convicted man a writ of actual innocence. I’m extremely proud of my office’s role in securing justice for an innocent man.”
According to the ruling by the Court of Appeals, in addition to the recantations by the children — now adults — Haas submitted an affidavit from Dr. Maggie Bruck, a professor of psychiatry specializing in cognitive and developmental psychology. Bruck wrote that at the time of Haas’ trial, there was little scientific literature “about suggestibility and suggestive interview techniques.”
Bruck wrote in her affidavit that “with a high degree of psychological certainty” the children’s allegations in 1994 were “unreliable and a product of suggestive coercive interviewing and therapy.”
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the court also agreed with Miyares’ office and with attorneys for Haas that “current medical advancements proved that the medical testimony used for the sentencing was unreliable.”
The House of Delegates voted 98-0 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 928, sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield. The Senate had passed the bill on a 40-0 vote on Feb. 2.
Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, sponsored the House version of the legislation, House Bill 1463, which previously passed the House and Senate without a dissenting vote.
Ware, speaking for Hashmi’s companion bill, told delegates on Monday that Haas “served better than two decades behind bars” and “was subsequently issued a writ of actual innocence unanimously by the Virginia State Court of Appeals.”
“Accordingly we are providing compensation that we do in any case of someone who has been wrongly incarcerated by the commonwealth.”
From the Archives: South Richmond
This January 1956 image shows the intersection of Cowardin and Semmes avenues in South Richmond, which officials called one of the city’s most accident-cursed locations. That month, traffic engineers announced plans for a four-way red traffic signal, which would show a red light in all directions for several seconds before any signal changed to green. In the year before, 21 of 32 collisions at the intersection were blamed on motorists going through red lights.
RTD Staff
In April 1937, several blocks of lower Hull Street, the main thoroughfare in South Richmond, were flooded so completely that it took rowboats and hip-waders to reach buildings. Three days of rains had caused the James River to crest at 27 feet. About 700 men worked around the clock for up to 36 hours to secure the dike. Total property damage in Richmond was estimate at more than $100,000.
RTD Staff
South Side schools hold May Day - Students from eight South Richmond public schools joined in the city's first May Day celebration at Carter Jones Playground yesterday. In the top picture the children trip around the traditional May Pole. Other Richmond schools will hold celebrations later in the month.
Staff Photo
This October 1948 image shows Cowardin Avenue at the intersection with Hull Street and Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond. In August of that year, 250 businessmen petitioned to have “walk/don’t walk” signals installed at the intersection, which officials found to be the busiest in the city. Instead, seven other steps were recommended to improve safety, including new signs at corners, painted crosswalks and a pedestrian fence.
RTD Staff
This June 1967 image shows Bainbridge Junior High School on Bainbridge Street in South Richmond. The school, which opened in 1915 with 23 regular schoolrooms, two open-air rooms and an auditorium, was closed in 1975 because required renovations would be too costly – its coal-burning furnaces did not meet new air pollution standards, it lacked air conditioning, and soundproofing was needed after Cowardin Avenue was widened. The building was later torn down.
O'Neil
This September 1942 image shows the Holden Rhodes House, also known as the old Stone House, located at Forest Hill Park in South Richmond. The house, named for the noted lawyer and businessman who built it, dates to around 1840 and was made of granite from the quarries on the original estate. It was remodeled in the 1930s and for a time was home to a library. The house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, now serves as an event venue.
RTD Staff
This April 1966 image shows the firehouse built in 1911 at 10th and Bainbridge streets in South Richmond. It was demolished after a replacement firehouse was built nearby at Albany Avenue and Commerce Road. The updated facility was larger and was closer to the growing business district that had shifted east to Bellwood.
Staff
In June 1952, trucks loaded with wheat during the harvest season had a long wait – including along the Mayo Bridge – to reach the Cargill Inc. grain elevator at First and Hull streets in South Richmond. About 250 trucks delivered on this day alone, and as many as 85 were lined up at one time. One driver reported waiting eight hours to unload his truck.
Carl Lynn
This February 1978 image shows a block of West 31st Street in Woodland Heights. The South Richmond neighborhood, which was built from 1908 to 1920, saw a surge of new residents in the 1970s, mainly young families drawn to the charming architecture and large yards.
Carl Lynn
In March 1949, smoldering embers and charred, jagged walls were all that remained of the Dunlop Mills in South Richmond. The two brick buildings, which had survived damage during the Civil War, were lost to the fire, which took more than 200 firemen six hours to put out.
Staff Photo by Colognorl
In June 1976, cars and other scrap metal awaited shredding at Peck Iron and Metal Co. Inc., located off Commerce Road n South Richmond. A large machine called a fragmentizer could chew up a car and spit it out as tiny chunks of metal in about 40 seconds.
Bill Lane
In September 1950, ground was broken for the South Richmond Health Center at 14th and Bainbridge streets. Members of the Richmond public health community and South Richmond Community Nursing Service participated in the ceremony. The clinic, which opened in January 1952, was staffed by volunteer nurses.
Staff photo
In October 1982, Hull Street Station in South Richmond was vacant and boarded-up – the last regular passenger train to Danville had left 25 years earlier. The Southern Railway donated the station to the Old Dominion chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, which planned to convert the space into a museum and library. Today it houses the Richmond Railroad Museum.
Times-Dispatch
In September 1951, the area of Hull Street between 12th and 13 streets in South Richmond was dug up for utility work and street rebuilding.
Staff photo
In September 1953, lightning flashed over South Richmond during a storm that brought heavy rain and stiff wind to the city.
Staff photo
In June 1977, youths cooled off in the new Bellemeade Community Center swimming pool in South Richmond. The city’s Department of Parks and Recreation had just dedicated it as well as the Chimborazo community pool, bringing the number of permanent city public pools to nine.
Bob Brown
In January 1953, a fire destroyed most of a Richmond Ice Co. factory at Bainbridge and 20th streets in South Richmond. The four-alarm fire sent flames nearly 40 feet into the air.
Staff photo
In August 1975, a cleanup crew from Norfolk worked on an oil spill in South Richmond. Fuel oil had escaped from an open valve at Little Oil Co. on Commerce Road.
Staff photo