The House and Senate have passed bills under which the state would pay $1.53 million to a man who was wrongfully convicted of child abuse.

In 1994, a judge in Powhatan County convicted Michael Haas in a bench trial of sexually abusing his two sons, both of whom were then children. The sons later recanted their testimony.

Haas was released from prison in 2017, placed on parole and at the time had to register as a sex offender.

Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office backed Haas’ petition for a writ of actual innocence, which the Virginia State Court of Appeals granted in April 2022.

Miyares said at the time: “Today, our justice system prevailed and righted a wrong by giving a falsely convicted man a writ of actual innocence. I’m extremely proud of my office’s role in securing justice for an innocent man.”

According to the ruling by the Court of Appeals, in addition to the recantations by the children — now adults — Haas submitted an affidavit from Dr. Maggie Bruck, a professor of psychiatry specializing in cognitive and developmental psychology. Bruck wrote that at the time of Haas’ trial, there was little scientific literature “about suggestibility and suggestive interview techniques.”

Bruck wrote in her affidavit that “with a high degree of psychological certainty” the children’s allegations in 1994 were “unreliable and a product of suggestive coercive interviewing and therapy.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the court also agreed with Miyares’ office and with attorneys for Haas that “current medical advancements proved that the medical testimony used for the sentencing was unreliable.”

The House of Delegates voted 98-0 on Monday to pass Senate Bill 928, sponsored by Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield. The Senate had passed the bill on a 40-0 vote on Feb. 2.

Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, sponsored the House version of the legislation, House Bill 1463, which previously passed the House and Senate without a dissenting vote.

Ware, speaking for Hashmi’s companion bill, told delegates on Monday that Haas “served better than two decades behind bars” and “was subsequently issued a writ of actual innocence unanimously by the Virginia State Court of Appeals.”

“Accordingly we are providing compensation that we do in any case of someone who has been wrongly incarcerated by the commonwealth.”

