Assembly backs money for VMI investigation, but Norment warns against 'media lynching' of institute

Levine also said the commission should hold additional public hearings as it moves ahead with redistricting, arguing that three will be insufficient. He also wants public hearings after the maps are drawn so the commission can receive public input then, too.

“There’s a lot to fix here, and I’m determined to do as much as I can. I do ask for the help of supporters as well as opponents who say they want transparency, to support legislation that I or someone else proposes in the 2021 session,” Levine said.

The constitutional amendment will shift map-drawing duties to a 16-member bipartisan commission of lawmakers and citizens and, if they deadlock, to the right-leaning Virginia Supreme Court.

VMI investigation

Most of the drama of the session’s final day arose from the investigation of VMI, which Northam ordered on Oct. 19 after The Washington Post published a story alleging a racist culture there. The governor, a 1981 VMI graduate, the lieutenant governor and attorney general signed the letter, as did eight legislative leaders, including Filler-Corn, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, and the heads of the assembly’s money committees.