Assembly Democrats urge Youngkin to pause telework policy for state employees

Legislators from the Richmond area want Gov. Glenn Youngkin to delay carrying out his new telework policy for state employees until after Labor Day and let workers return to the office schedules they followed before the COVID-19 pandemic upended state government almost 27 months ago.

Eight Democratic legislators - including seven from the Richmond region - sent a letter to Youngkin on Friday outlining their concerns about the new telework policy, which he announced two weeks earlier to take effect on July 5.

They asked the governor to "allow agency heads to collaborate with their employees in returning to their established pre-pandemic work schedules, which included more flexible scheduling options, and to do so after the Labor Day holiday, and not any time prior."

The letter was signed by Sens. Ghazala Hashmi of Chesterfield and Jennifer McClellan of Richmond; Dels. Betsy Carr, Jeff Bourne, and Dawn Adams of Richmond; Dels. Schuyler Van Valkenburg and Rodney Willett of Henrico; and Del. Sally Hudson of Charlottesville.

Carr, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, also sent Youngkin a separate letter asking him to delay the policy and preserve "the flexibility of agency heads to make more specific and tailored determinations with regard to telework."

Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter responded that Carr's concerns are "addressed in the policy and its implementation."

"We have established the new teleworking policy with flexibility to allow for an employee and their supervisor to discuss telework options and what's appropriate for their role and the organization," Porter said.

With Friday's deadline for state employees to request permission to work remotely, the new policy will replace all previous telework agreements, some of them dating back more than a decade under a state law that has promoted flexibility by state agencies in allowing employees to work from home.

The new policy also limits the ability of state executive branch agencies to approve more than one day of telework a week for any state employee. Employees must receive approval by the applicable Cabinet secretary for two days a week and the governor's chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, for more than two.

"A top-down and universally-applied telework policy does not address the varying differences that exist among position requirements and agency needs," states the letter from the eight legislators.

Legislators argued that the new policy conflicts with the state law adopted in 2004 to promote telework among state employees, fails to recognize the productivity of those who worked from home during the pandemic, and contradicts private industry trends that began before the public health emergency to offer remote or hybrid work options as a benefit to attract and retain employees.

They expressed particular concern about state employees who as parents are now scrambling for child care with limited options as summer is about to begin. "The July 5 start date is significantly disruptive for the plans already made by working parents," they said.

In her separate letter to Youngkin, Carr said, "In today's tight labor market, it would be unfortunate if the inability to find adequate child care forced many of Virginia's best and brightest public servants into private sector positions offering greater flexibility."

One state employee said that her agency said it would allow parents to use five telework days during the summer to provide them more flexibility with their children's schedules. Once children return to school in the fall, their parents would go back to what the employee called "the standard agreement of only 2 days telework a week."

"As you can imagine those without children have expressed their understandable frustration," said the employee, who asked not to be identified because of potential retaliation. "Had the governor just grandfathered in previous telework agreements from before COVID or even just waited to implement this policy until the Fall I do not think there would be this much frustration and backlash."

The Youngkin administration did not immediately confirm the summer policy for employees who are parents.

In addition to seeking a delay in the new telework policy, the Democratic legislators asked Youngkin to establish a policy work group that includes members of the House of Delegates and Senate who represent "large numbers of state workers," as those in the Richmond area do.

They want the work group to consider changes to current state policy after examining the effects on commuting, changing job duties and new technologies that "support flexible work options."

"Many agencies have reduced office space and also have invested in necessary equipment and technologies to support employees' remote work," the legislators said. "This investment is now rendered obsolete, and it is not clear that agencies have the necessary funding to support additional office space, parking, and other necessary employee resources."

The Richmond area is home to many of the state's 122,000 full- and part-time employees, but some local residents aren't sympathetic to resistance to Youngkin's policy for returning workers to their offices, despite the lingering pandemic.

"It is way past time!" said Anne Hall, a West End Richmond resident and longtime Long & Foster real estate agent who has worked in her office for most of the pandemic.

Hall said she has taken precautions against COVID-19, including two vaccination shots and two booster shots, but thinks state employees should return to their offices.

"Why should they stay at home when the world is getting back to work and needs to get back to work?" she asked.

Hall said she agrees with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who welcomed the governor's new policy as a way to get more state employees back to their offices and boost the downtown economy around the seat of government.

"People need to go back to the real world," she said.