Assembly hears calls for more oversight of power bills -- including from Dominion

The biggest chunk of Dominion Energy power bills, essentially untouched since Virginia re-regulated electric monopolies in 2007, could be headed down as legislators, and the company itself, call for tighter regulation.

Dominion, which for years has convinced the General Assembly to limit State Corporation Commission oversight, has proposed a sweeping, 24-page revision of state utility regulation that would return some power to regulators and give ratepayers some immediate relief.

It includes, among several other things, returning to the SCC the power to determine if Dominion's base rates are too high.

That's the key to a simpler, one-sentence bill proposed by a long-standing critic of those Dominion efforts, Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, and Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Fairfax, who sponsored the law requiring Dominion net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Because base rates, which now account for 51% of a Dominion bill, haven't changed since 2007, they overstate the value of older Dominion assets, the utility's critics say.

That matters because Dominion's rates are supposed to generate no more than a set percentage, currently 9.35%, of that value.

Dominion, meanwhile, recovers costs of newer facilities and programs, along with a capped profit, from a series of 24 surcharges, called riders or rate adjustment clauses.

The company's bill says some of these should be incorporated into base rates, and that the SCC should have the power in the future to move others into base rates.

Dominion says doing that would bring Virginians’ electric bills down about $5 to $7 for a home using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month, compared with where the bill would otherwise be under the current law. That relief would take effect this summer.

Dominion's riders now account for nearly $31 of a typical $137 a month Dominion bill for 1,000 kilowatt hours.

Since the General Assembly formally froze Dominion's base rates in 2017, riders have fueled much of an increase in a 1,000 kilowatt hour bill, which rose from $109 a month in that year.

Dominion's measure, sponsored by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, would also set a higher benchmark for the monopoly power company’s permitted profit rate. Kilgore, former chair of what was then the House Commerce and Labor Committee, in the past shepherded several Dominion-backed regulatory bills that limited SCC powers.

Dominion has complained that its permitted profit margin is the lowest in the Southeast and makes it hard for the company to convince investors to put their money in the company.

"The proposed legislation would provide significant and ongoing rate relief to our customers," said Dominion spokesman Aaron Ruby.

"It would provide strong state regulatory oversight," he said.

Ware said that while his bill, like the part of Dominion's bill that empowered SCC review of base rates, should prevent any overcharging of ratepayers, the impact of other parts of Dominion's bill aren't clear.

Dominion's proposal for a new benchmark for its profit margin would likely keep rates high, said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who supports the Ware and Sullivan bill.

The impact of rolling riders into base rates is also unclear, she said.

"When was the last time you saw a one-sentence energy bill," Sullivan said, saying the measure he and Ware sponsored will save Virginians money while preserving utilities' ability to cover costs and earn a fair profit.

SCC studies since 2009 calculated that Dominion's overcharges of its customers exceed $1.9 billion.

Meanwhile, other legislators are also taking aim at Dominion rates.

Del. Tony Wilt, R-Rockingham, Del. Israel O'Quinn, R-Washington County, and state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg, want to give the SCC power to rein in utilities' use of those surcharges, called riders or rate adjustment clauses.

And Gov. Glenn Youngkin has suggested he wants to see more focus on holding down Virginians' electric bills.