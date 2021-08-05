Assembly honors Michael Paul Williams: Pulitzer Prize winner gets new perspective on old institution

The Pulitzer board honored Williams for his “penetrating and historically insightful columns that led Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city’s monuments to white supremacy.”

Williams, 62, joined The Times-Dispatch as a news reporter in 1982. In 1992, as the Times-Dispatch prepared to merge with its afternoon rival, the Richmond News Leader, he pitched an idea to his editors: make him a columnist to bring a fresh perspective to issues of race in a predominantly Black city.

“If we’re about representing our community, this is something that is sorely missing,” he recalled saying in a Times-Dispatch story after winning the Pulitzer. “I told them, ‘I know I can do this job, you know I can do this job, and I’ve earned at least a shot at doing this job. But if you don’t let me do this job, you need to find someone who will because we need a commentator of color at this newspaper.’”

He got the job and began writing columns. He has written more than 2,700, noted the House resolution, "while contributing to the evolution of the paper over the past half-century."

Williams accompanied the legislators to the Senate, where Clerk Susan Schaar read a resolution adopted in his honor.