Assembly likely to meet by early August, as House casts wider net for appeals court candidates

The General Assembly won't meet its own July 1 deadline for filling seats on the expanded Virginia Court of Appeals, with a special legislative session likely in late July or early August to elect appellate judges and decide how to spend billions of dollars in emergency aid from the federal government.

The special session will be the third since the COVID-19 pandemic began 14 months ago, but it could be the first conducted entirely in person, with the House of Delegates likely to return to the Capitol in Richmond, according to a legislative source. The House met in person for one day at the beginning of the special session that began in August, but has convened virtually since, while the Senate has conducted its sessions at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

The timing of the special session depends partly on the Virginia State Bar, which said Friday that it has expanded its capacity to evaluate almost 50 additional candidates to fill six new seats on the Court of Appeals and a seventh that has been vacant for almost two years. It expects to report the results of those evaluations to the assembly by mid-July.