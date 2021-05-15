Assembly likely to meet by early August, as House casts wider net for appeals court candidates

The General Assembly won't meet its own July 1 deadline for filling seats on the expanded Virginia Court of Appeals, with a special legislative session likely in late July or early August to elect appellate judges and decide how to spend billions of dollars in emergency aid from the federal government.
The special session will be the third since the COVID-19 pandemic began 14 months ago, but it could be the first conducted entirely in person, with the House of Delegates likely to return to the Capitol in Richmond, according to a legislative source. The House met in person for one day at the beginning of the special session that began in August, but has convened virtually since, while the Senate has conducted its sessions at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
The timing of the special session depends partly on the Virginia State Bar, which said Friday that it has expanded its capacity to evaluate almost 50 additional candidates to fill six new seats on the Court of Appeals and a seventh that has been vacant for almost two years. It expects to report the results of those evaluations to the assembly by mid-July.
The process of picking judges has been complicated by a disagreement between leaders of the House and Senate judicial committees over how many potential candidates to submit for evaluation of their qualifications by the State Bar, an arm of the Supreme Court of Virginia asked to review candidates for the Appeals Court.
The Senate had agreed to submit 15 candidates for evaluation to reduce the burden on the Bar's volunteer vetting process, but the House had proposed 31 additional candidates. The Bar already has evaluated 30 in the past 15 months.
The interviews will occur in early July – after a July 1 deadline for filling the seats that the appeals court had requested to allow it six months to prepare to begin hearing cases on Jan. 1 under a new automatic right of appeal adopted by the assembly this year.
"It looks like that's not going to happen," said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and sponsor of the legislation to expand the appeals court from 11 to 17 members.
Edwards had joined with House leaders in a letter two months ago that asked eight other bar associations, in addition to the State Bar, to recommend qualified judicial candidates by May 30 in order to meet the July 1 deadline.
Instead, he expects the assembly to convene in August to elect judges and make budget decisions about $4.3 billion that Virginia expects to receive shortly from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act.
"It's disappointing," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, a member of a Senate Judiciary subcommittee who has helped lead the search for appeals court candidates.
"I've been trying to get the judicial selection process started since January," Surovell said Friday. "The court has previously asked us to fill these positions by July 1, so it can be in position to do what we asked it to do on Jan. 1."
House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, chair of the House Committee for Courts of Justice, said the delay will allow more candidates to be considered in a historic expansion of the size and duties of the appeals court.
"It's a very good thing," Herring said in an interview on Friday. "It gives people a chance, a fair shot, and the integrity of the process is safeguarded."
"This doesn't mean we won't have everything in place and still be ready to go" on Jan. 1, she said.
The process for evaluating potential candidates for the appellate court seats hit a roadblock after the State Bar informed legislators last month that it had received applications from 50 candidates.
The Bar's Judicial Candidate Evaluation Committee "is not able to evaluate this large a number of candidates for a number of reasons," said Maryse Allen, a Prince William County lawyer who is co-chair of the 11-member panel, in a letter to Edwards and other legislative leaders on April 16.
Instead, Allen proposed that each chamber identify no more than 15 potential candidates for evaluation of their qualifications to serve on the appeals court.
The Senate agreed "that it would be extraordinarily time consuming and unnecessary for your committee to evaluate all the applicants for the Virginia Court of Appeals," Edwards said in a letter on May 6 to Allen and Co-Chair Bevin Alexander.
The senator submitted a list of 15 potential candidates, including Richmond General District Court Judge Tracy Thorne-Begland, Richmond Police Department Deputy Director Victoria Pearson and a half-dozen other attorneys from the Richmond area.
The next day, however, Herring took a different position in a letter to Allen and Alexander that listed 31 candidates, including five from Richmond and central Virginia.
The House leader asked the Bar committee to evaluate all potential candidates, which she said was both customary and appropriate to allow the assembly to consider the full field.
"To pre-determine who has an opportunity to be evaluated by the Bar results in what may appear to be an 'insider's game,' which is not good for the integrity of the judicial system," Herring said.
Limiting the evaluations to 15 from each chamber "still leaves numerous applicants who will not be given a fair opportunity for evaluation," she said.
"Moreover, it will enhance concerns about the ability to fairly include diverse candidates as we make our selections," Herring added.
In response, Allen said Friday that the Bar would create three panels, with a total of 40 volunteer attorneys, to each interview up to 15 candidates in early July, "discuss their investigation of the candidates, and vote on whether the candidate is qualified or highly qualified for the position."
The State Bar already had found 12 candidates either qualified or highly qualified after interviewing them in late January, as well as five other candidates it had interviewed last year to fill the seat left vacant with the appointment of Judge Rossie Alston to a U.S. District Court judgeship in June, 2019. Alston's seat remains vacant because the House and Senate have not agreed on a successor.
The Bar also has included two other candidates who had been evaluated previously for seats on either the Virginia Supreme Court or the federal bench.
Herring said the assembly had reopened a 30-candidate window for others to apply because some qualified candidates had not known about the opportunity late last year.
Surovell welcomed the interest in the judgeships, but preferred a more thorough vetting of fewer candidates.
"I'm excited to see so many people have applied, but I think it would be pretty easy to reduce the number of people being vetted so we can get a high qualify vetting done of those applicants we are seriously considering," he said.
With elections looming in November for all 100 House seats, the assembly still could move forward separately on how to spend federal aid if the timeline for evaluating judicial candidates slips, but Herring said, "It would be ideal if we deal with everything at one session."
(804) 649-6964