The General Assembly adopted a stopgap budget bill on Saturday to buy time for the House of Delegates and Senate to bridge their wide differences over $1 billion in tax cuts that Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed in revisions to the two-year budget adopted a year ago.

House and Senate budget negotiators regrouped on Saturday after a blowup the previous day about the amount of tax cuts that the Senate would accept and the reduced spending it would require in Democratic priorities.

Senate Finance Co-Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, asked the assembly to pass a "'skinny bill' with urgent necessary updates to the budget."

"Then conferees will continue to meet to complete [the] task," Howell said in a text message on Saturday afternoon, adding that "46 days is simply too short to complete revisions."

After waiving a requirement that legislators have at least 48 hours to review the budget, the House and Senate unanimously adopted the short-term agreement, which included four mostly technical amendments, including one that added $359 million in state basic aid for public schools. The chambers then adjourned just after 5 p.m. to allow most legislators to return home and begin raising money for elections with all 140 assembly seats on the ballot in November.

Meanwhile, nine senators and six delegates on the budget conference committee will continue to meet to resolve their differences on the $177 billion, two-year spending plan.

Youngkin has proposed to cut Virginia's corporate income tax rate and lower the top rate for individuals, even though it already applies to 84% of taxpayers, regardless of how much they earn above the $17,000 annual threshold. He also wants to again increase the standard deduction claimed by taxpayers who choose not to itemize deductions on their returns, which would double the deduction since he took office 13 months ago, and remove an age threshold for veterans to exempt up to $40,000 in military retirement income from state taxation.

House Republicans approved the package but Senate Democrats rejected it. "The Senate stands firm in our commitment to funding public education, higher education, mental health and public safety," Howell said on Friday after talks halted. "A salary increase for our public employees is also a priority."

House Appropriations Chair Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said the governor could call legislators back if the negotiators are able to reach a deal.

“We’re pretty far apart now,” Knight said in an interview on Saturday.

One of the pieces of the stopgap bill is money to compensate for a $201 million mistake - first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch - in the amount of money the Department of Education estimated that local school divisions they would get from the budget adopted in June. The budget itself did not include the mistake, but school divisions based their current year budgets on the department estimates.

The Senate version of the budget shifted $58.1 million to cover the estimated gap in the current year, but the House budget included $5 million and relied on additional sales tax revenues to make up the difference. Howell told the Senate that the budget included an additional $259 million to reflect higher sales tax revenue, changes in school enrollment and compensation for the mistake in basic aid estimates.

"No school division will receive less than the amount communicated last summer," she said.

Knight told the House that the short-term agreement also included money already in the budget to pay for overruns on state capital projects, pay down unfunded pension liabilities in the Virginia Retirement System and make a required deposit in the rainy day revenue fund.

"We are committed to continuing the dialogue" with the Senate for an agreement on the full budget, he said.