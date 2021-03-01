Assembly session ends, but another is possible on judgeships, COVID-19 relief

A historically odd session of the General Assembly has ended, but the legislature could be required to convene in special session this year to exercise newfound authority over federal COVID-19 relief funds and to elect judges, including seven members of an expanded Virginia Court of Appeals.

The two-year budget includes language that would require the assembly - not the governor - to appropriate any additional emergency relief approved by Congress and President Joe Biden. That could be an additional $3.8 billion, based on the emergency funding package the U.S. House of Representatives passed last week.

State legislation the assembly adopted on Saturday will add six seats to the appeals court, which already has one vacancy, and establish an automatic right of appeal in state courts. Those elections are likely to cause a domino effect in lower courts presided over by judges raised to the appellate level.

Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Gov. Ralph Northam, said Monday that the governor will "continue to work with the General Assembly to make sure judgeships are filled."

"That may very well mean a special session, but we'll coordinate with General Assembly leadership in determining the next steps," Yarmosky said.