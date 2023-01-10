 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assembly to fill two SCC seats, but the terms aren't equal

20190508_MET_DOMI_01

In a May 2019 State Corporation Commission hearing, Judge Judith Jagdmann (right) listened to testimony regarding Dominion Energy’s projects. Mark Christie, who was also an SCC judge at the time, is pictured at center.

 2019, MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

It looked like an easy solution to the politically contentious decision to elect a member to the State Corporation Commission.

Instead of one seat to fill on the powerful independent body, the General Assembly would have two, thanks to Judge Judy Jagdmann's decision to retire at the end of December, a year before her term expires. Republicans in the House of Delegates and Democrats in the Senate each would have the opportunity to choose a candidate to fill empty seats on the three-member commission.

But assembly leaders are stuck on how to make the terms equal for the two seats, with one scheduled to expire in a year and the other in five years, and it's possible that Gov. Glenn Youngkin will have a say in who is elected to a quasi-judicial commission that regulates some of the most vital industries in Virginia.

"I would say this is a priority of everyone here, including the governor, to get these seats filled," said Dean Goodson, chief of staff to House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

The SCC regulates Virginia's investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities, as well as insurance and financial institutions, and oversees the creation of corporations and other entities doing business in the state. The commission's role in administering state energy policy will be a foremost concern as the assembly convenes on Wednesday for a legislative session with the issue near the top of its agenda.

It's not clear yet what Youngkin could do, "other than mediate," said Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, who calls the SCC "the most powerful institution nobody has heard of."

Youngkin doesn't seem eager to publicly intervene. "The General Assembly has a constitutional responsibility to appoint them and the governor looks forward to their work on this important matter," spokesperson Macaulay Porter said Tuesday.

House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, and Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who also chairs the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, say it's too soon to discuss names of potential candidates for the slots because the legislature has to decide how equalize the value of the open seats.

"It's going to be tough," said Kilgore, former chairman of what's known now as the House Commerce and Energy Committee, which has jurisdiction over companies that the SCC regulates.

Virginia enshrined the SCC in the state constitution in 1902 as an independent body as a way to overcome the political dominance of railroad companies in the legislature. But the constitution gives the assembly authority to elect up to five members of the commission, each to six-year terms.

The legislature can amend state code sections related to the election of commissioners, but cannot legally bind a future General Assembly to re-elect someone that it elects this year. Jagdmann's term would end early next year, after a newly elected assembly takes office.

"If we work a deal out, we're going to have to sign a blood oath, I guess, that next year we won't take anybody off," Kilgore said. "I think that's the only way that a deal can work."

The assembly's track record makes such a pledge tenuous. In 2020, newly empowered Democrats declined to re-elect Judge Patricia West from the SCC a year after Republicans installed her to serve the unexpired term of Judge James Dimitri, who had retired a year earlier. The assembly replaced her with Judge Jehmal Hudson, the first Black elected to the commission, who is the only remaining member.

Last year, after Republicans took control of the House, they refused to re-elect Judge Angela Navarro, a former official in the administration of Gov. Ralph Northam, who had replaced Judge Mark Christie after he left in 2021 to join the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Without an enforceable pledge, Kilgore said, the assembly will have to determine "what we can do to even [the lengths of the two terms] out."

The House, Senate and, possibly, the governor will be involved in finding a solution, he said. "I'd say everybody is interested in it."

