Assembly to protect localities in grocery tax repeal, but transportation funding to take a hit

Competing legislative proposals to repeal the state sales tax on groceries would commit Virginia to replacing hundreds of millions of dollars that would be lost to local governments and school divisions, but legislators are offering no protection to the state transportation fund to replace up to $250 million over two years.

The House of Delegates is poised to completely repeal the 2.5% tax, including a 1% local option tax that sends revenues directly to local governments where the sales are made. The Senate is about to adopt a compromise, modeled on the budget then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed, that would eliminate the 1.5% tax that goes to the state for education and transportation, but not the 1% local option.

Both proposals would cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues - more than $1.2 billion over two years to eliminate the tax entirely - but use state taxpayer funds to replace the money that no longer would go local governments or school divisions, much like the $950 million annual cost for partial repeal of the car tax.

"I think the intent of both bodies is to hold local governments harmless," said Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties.

However, neither the General Assembly nor the two-year budget proposal left by the former governor provides any way to replace the loss of transportation revenue - $186.5 million to $250 million over the next two years, depending on whether the tax is repealed on July 1, as the House wants, or Jan. 1, 2023, in the Senate bill.

The state transportation fund would continue to lose up to $139 million a year, beginning in mid-2025. The proposal reduces money for struggling public transit companies by almost $84 million over the next six years, according to Lisa Guthrie, executive director of the Virginia Transit Association.

"It kind of perplexes us that more people aren't concerned about it," Guthrie said. "We're removing a dedicated source of funding."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who's pushing to repeal the entire sales tax on groceries and cut the state gas tax by 5 cents per gallon for 12 months, says Virginia has plenty of money in its transportation trust fund to pay for both. The fund finished the last fiscal year with a $371 million surplus and is running $387 million higher in the first seven months of this year, compared with the same period a year ago.

The administration and lawmakers also are counting on a big boost of federal money for Virginia from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Joe Biden signed last fall. The federal bill will send an estimated $741 million to Virginia in the fiscal year that will begin on July 1 and $1 billion in the following year.

Counting the federal money, the governor's office says the Commonwealth Transportation Fund would increase by $170 million next year and $680 million in the second year, even after cutting the grocery tax and "suspending" the last gas tax increase.

But Guthrie said the federal funds won't begin to flow until Congress adopts a federal budget, instead of relying on a continuing resolution to run the government. Even then, she said the money will be restricted so transit companies can't use it for operating revenues that have dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is not interchangeable," she said. "It is not a one-to-one deal to replace what the state is taking away."

The situation is different for local governments and school divisions, which would be protected from losing both the local option money they receive directly or funding that the state distributes based on school-age population.

House Bill 90, proposed by Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, would require the state to backfill more than $1 billion in local aid over two years, including more than $500 million for eliminating the local option tax that Northam did not address in his budget.

Senate Bill 451, proposed by Sen. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, would not take effect until Jan. 1. It would cost the state about $372 million in money for K-12 funding over 18 months and $186 million in funding for transportation.

The bill also would exempt menstrual products from the sales tax, which would reduce tax revenues by about $4 million. That also would be the estimated net cost for the entire package after accounting for the $368.5 million that Northam included for K-12 reimbursements and $900,000 for the exemption.

Local governments say they are encouraged by proposals to replace money from the grocery tax with state taxpayer dollars, although they remain uncertain about "the mechanics" for doing so.

"We think that they're going in a positive direction," said Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the Virginia Municipal League.

However, Gowdy said localities are still trying to understand how the state would carry out the elimination of the local option tax, as proposed by the House. The reimbursement would depend on accurate estimates of how much sales tax would have been collected in each locality.

"There's no way to know if they're keeping us whole," she said.

Jennifer Nelson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Taxation, said Monday that the agency "is currently conducting our analysis of the bill at this time and how we would implement it if it passes."