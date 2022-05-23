Assembly to return to Richmond on June 1. Will they have a budget deal?

The General Assembly will return to Richmond next week, but will they have a budget agreement to consider?

Senate Clerk Susan Schaar confirmed on Monday that members of the assembly are scheduled to meet on June 1 at 10 a.m. to act on a pair of budgets and a batch of other unresolved legislative issues remaining from the regular session that ended March 12.

The main business of the special session - which Gov. Glenn Youngkin called on April 4 - is adoption of a new two-year budget to take effect on July 1, as well as revisions to the current budget that will expire after June 30.

While negotiations have progressed quietly and amicably between budget leaders in the House of Delegates and Senate, they still haven't reached a final agreement on the spending plans because of a nearly $3 billion gulf between competing proposals for reducing taxes. However, a deal is considered imminent.

Youngkin, who's pushed for more than $5 billion in tax cuts, says he's eager to see it.

"Virginians are ready for the General Assembly to come together on the budget and deliver much-needed tax relief and investments in education, law enforcement, and behavioral health for Virginians," the governor said Monday. "I look forward to reviewing their budget proposal."

Both chambers have agreed to return excess state revenues collected in this fiscal year to taxpayers through rebate checks, but they haven't decided how much - $300 to each taxpayer and $600 to couples, as Youngkin and House Republicans want, or $250 and $500, respectively, as then-Gov. Ralph Northam proposed and Senate Democrats backed.

The biggest disagreement between the House and Senate is whether to increase the standard deduction that taxpayers can use instead of itemizing deductions on their income taxes, and if so, by how much. It's a $2.1 billion question in terms of how much money the state will have to spend on core government services over the next two years.

The other questions that budget negotiators are trying to answer are whether to completely repeal the sales tax on groceries - including 1% that goes directly to local governments - and whether to approve the three-month holiday that Youngkin proposed for the state's 26.2-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline.

They also have to decide how big of an income tax break they're willing to give veterans on annual military retirement income - up to $40,000, as the House wants, or $20,000, as the Senate prefers.

The assembly also will have to resolve a number of other legislative disputes, most of them tied to the budget, such as how the state will help local school divisions repair or replace outdated and in some cases unsafe school buildings. The Senate wants to use $500 million to create options for grants and low-cost loans, while the House wants to use state money to leverage up to $2 billion in loans.

Finally, the assembly has to decide how much it's willing to help the Washington Commanders in financing a new NFL stadium the franchise is considering building in Northern Virginia as part of a much larger entertainment complex and multi-use development.

House and Senate budget leaders aren't revealing any details about a potential compromise from talks that have been handled by House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, who also has included Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, the committee's vice chairman.

The committee chairs have routinely briefed members of their negotiating teams - six from the House and eight from the Senate - but face-to-face talks have included only the leaders and their committee staffs.