Assembly wrapping up with raises for teachers, state workers, transformation of criminal justice

Obenshain said he didn’t realize it until his aide told him, but 12 days ago Winum sent him an email to encourage him and thank him for his legislative efforts. “I just am heartbroken that I hadn’t had the opportunity to reach back and thank him for what he did every day.”

Budget

The assembly adopted a $141 billion, two-year budget that would restore and surpass raises that teachers, state employees and public employees lost during the public health emergency that began on March 12, the same day the legislature adopted the first of three budgets in less than 12 months.

The new budget gives 5% raises to teachers, state employees and state-supported local employees, and additional money to state police, Capitol Police, correctional officers, social workers and local registrars.

The budget, built around the $48 billion general fund for core services, also would rebuild state funding for K-12 and higher education, use federal aid to accelerate vaccinations against the coronavirus disease and prevent its further spread, and restore many of the investments lost last year because of the economic fallout from the pandemic.