Assembly's money committees adopt competing spending plans amid pandemic

Vice Chairman Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, proposed the substitute bill to prevent "confusion to the public" about the effect of the reforms on funding for state and local law enforcement, with House members facing re-election next year.

"I don't want the Virginia public to believe we want to reduce police funding," Sickles said.

Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, objected strongly to the substitute, which she said would undercut legislative efforts to require police and sheriff's departments to collect and report data on how they enforce the law.

"That's disappointing, Mr. Chairman," Locke told Torian after the substitute passed by a 14-7 vote with support of Republicans, who all voted no against the amended bill itself.

Six of the committee's nine Republicans, led by former House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, voted against the proposed House budget. Cox, who is considering running for the Republican nomination for governor next year, faulted the level of additional spending and objected strongly to the emphasis on criminal justice and police reforms that he warned would have "a negative psychological effect on law enforcement."

In the Senate committee, two Republicans voted against the proposed budget, Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, and Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg.