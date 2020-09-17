At governor's request, House panel kills bill to limit public health emergency orders

"Businesses need to know what to do," Levine said before a 13-9 vote to kill the bill.

The committee also scuttled House Bill 5109, proposed by Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, by the same margin after a top state health department official spoke in opposition to the proposed requirement to make residents and employees of long-term-care facilities the top priority for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population and chair of the governor's task force on long-term care in the emergency, said the legislation would limit the department's flexibility in setting priorities for testing.

Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, moved to kill the bill because she questioned whether it would require the health department to make nursing home residents in western Virginia a higher priority than testing racial minorities who have a much higher prevalence for contracting COVID-19 than other populations.

"Definitely, potentially, it could," Forlano replied. "It is important for us to maintain flexibility throughout a pandemic, particularly one like COVID-19."

Chafin observed that his region has become a hot spot for COVID-19, even though its population is smaller than other parts of the state.