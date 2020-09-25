At Newport News rally, Trump attacks Northam, pledges 'heavy play' for Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In his first campaign appearance in Virginia this year, President Donald Trump told the state’s voters Friday night that only by voting for him “can you save your country,” and he launched a wide-ranging attack on Gov. Ralph Northam.

Trump promised voters gathered at the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport to more actively campaign in the state, where he has so far spent little time and money. “We’re going to put a heavy play in for Virginia. We’re going to win this state,” he said.

Early in his speech, Trump called Northam a “crazy” governor, drilling in on his views on late-term abortions, gun control and COVID-19 restrictions.

“I was told not to go for Virginia … and I said, why not, you’ve got a crazy governor. Every two weeks he’s trying to take your guns,” Trump said.

“You have a governor that thinks he’s Michael Jackson,” Trump added, referring to Northam’s admission last year that he had worn blackface as part of a costume depicting the pop star during a 1984 dance contest in Texas.

The president's visit to Virginia came hours after Northam announced that he and his wife, Pam, had tested positive for COVID-19 - likely due to exposure to a sick staffer at the Executive Mansion.