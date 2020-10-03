At Norfolk State debate, Warner and Gade fault Trump for not clearly disavowing white supremacists

The debate came in a year of protests in Richmond and around the country sparked by the killing of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police. The debate came a month before election day, but more than 500,000 Virginians already have cast their ballots amid a pandemic that has disproportionately affected people of color.

On police reform, the candidates found some areas of general agreement. Both opposed the idea of shifting police funding, supported reforms to qualified immunity and said they are concerned about the militarization of police forces. But they differed on the idea of banning choke holds.

Gade said Floyd’s death was “a murder” that did not arise from a choke hold. He said he opposes the idea of barring choke holds, calling it “a feel good measure” that could lead police to resort to lethal weaponry instead.

Warner said “George Floyd would be alive, Eric Garner would be alive if there were prohibitions on choke holds.”

Both candidates said they believe the Black Lives Matter movement is about social justice, not sowing discord.