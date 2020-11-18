At UVA, Fauci urges public to 'double down' on health precautions with new vaccines pending

Dr. Anthony Fauci came to the University of Virginia Medical Center virtually on Wednesday with a mixed message, of hope for vaccines to immunize Americans against COVID-19 and concern that the pandemic will remain out of control unless people are willing to take the vaccine.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged the public to "double down" on safety precautions, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday, even though at least two prospective vaccines appear to be effective in preventing a disease that already has killed almost 247,000 Americans.

"We cannot abandon public health measures, even in the presence of a vaccine that is highly efficacious," he said in an hour-long Zoom presentation sponsored by the UVA Medical Center and School of Medicine.

Rather than have people "let down their guard" because of the prospect of a vaccine, Fauci said, "it should be an incentive to double down until we get everybody vaccinated."

Two pending vaccines appear to be 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 in advanced clinical trials, setting the stage for initial distribution of limited doses by the end of the year. Fauci cautioned that their effectiveness, as well as those of at least three other potential vaccines undergoing clinical trials, depends on public willingness to take them.