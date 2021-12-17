At-will state workers don't yet know whether they will have jobs under Youngkin

Virginia state employees who serve at the will of the governor remain largely in limbo about their employment status heading into the Christmas holiday, having not received formal notices from Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's transition team about whether they should pack up or stay put.
Dozens of government workers - top officials at the state’s agencies, governor’s staff and others - can be replaced without reason by a governor, and many traditionally are removed when new administrations come in.
But some in highly technical roles, or with decades of experience serving both parties, might be interested in staying or asked to do so out of need. Many remain in the dark about the will of the new administration, according to multiple people reached by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“As had been the case in prior administrations, those notices will be sent when circumstances require them,” said Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for the Youngkin transition. O’Malley did not say whether any notices, or how many, had gone out so far.
Youngkin, whose tenure as governor will be his first stint in elected office, will take control of government on Jan. 15. So far, the transition has been slow to name the new administration's top brass, including key personnel like the chief of staff, or any incoming Cabinet members. Youngkin had promised to name his education secretary - a key role as Youngkin vies to revamp education - by Dec. 1, but he has made no announcement more than two weeks later.
At-will employees traditionally are political appointees as opposed to career state employees who are the state's equivalent of the civil service.
Those who have not received word from the Youngkin transition include current leaders in key roles, such as Virginia Health Commissioner Norman Oliver, the physician who has led the state’s health department through the COVID-19 pandemic - coordinating the state’s public health response.
Oliver said in an interview that he would like to continue overseeing critical work and improvements at the health department, where he has worked since the spring of 2018.
“The governor-elect asked anybody who wanted to work in the Youngkin administration to apply for that position through that web portal they had. I put in my application for state health commissioner,” Oliver said.
“No one, not just me, has heard from the governor-elect about who his choices are for the Cabinet, or directors and commissioners,” he added.
For lower-ranked workers at multiple other agencies, the lack of clarity has been disconcerting, multiple people familiar with the process said.
For the sake of a smooth transition, the incoming Youngkin administration might want to retain personnel in key technical roles at least temporarily until it can fill the post with its own pick. Under state rules the Youngkin administration could retain workers for as many as 120 days in a transition period.
A state law, the Workforce Transition Act, offers employees who are removed by an incoming administration severance pay depending on their length of service. Without a formal notice detailing the end of their service, that benefit won’t kick in.
“For these workers, it’s really a grueling process. You have no idea what’s going to happen, whether you have to move or find a new job," said Bill Leighty, who was an adviser for the transitions of Govs. Bob McDonnell, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.
"It’s a really difficult time for anyone waiting,” said Leighty, served as the chief of staff to both Kaine and Warner, and wrote a handbook for the National Governors Association on gubernatorial transitions.
Leighty said transitions typically face criticism for not being quick enough to put together a government, but said that even so, the lack of news from Youngkin about key administration posts heading into the holidays suggests a slow pace.
“I haven’t seen anything raising too many alarms, but on the other hand, he is very slow by modern standards on what it takes to make a transition,” Leighty said.
He said that based on the length of service of many Cabinet heads, and the political shift that will take place at the Executive Mansion, he expects abnormally high turnover of top government roles. That might prompt Youngkin to keep some at-will workers, at least on a temporary basis.
“You don’t replace somebody with nobody,” he said.
