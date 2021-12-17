At-will state workers don't yet know whether they will have jobs under Youngkin

Virginia state employees who serve at the will of the governor remain largely in limbo about their employment status heading into the Christmas holiday, having not received formal notices from Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's transition team about whether they should pack up or stay put.

Dozens of government workers - top officials at the state’s agencies, governor’s staff and others - can be replaced without reason by a governor, and many traditionally are removed when new administrations come in.

But some in highly technical roles, or with decades of experience serving both parties, might be interested in staying or asked to do so out of need. Many remain in the dark about the will of the new administration, according to multiple people reached by the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“As had been the case in prior administrations, those notices will be sent when circumstances require them,” said Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for the Youngkin transition. O’Malley did not say whether any notices, or how many, had gone out so far.