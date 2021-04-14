Attack ads from shadow PACs lead to finger-pointing in GOP governor's race

The Commonwealth Conservative Fund is registered with the state and has reported spending $32,403 on anti-Snyder ads, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. A glitch on the Virginia Department of Elections website made the form inaccessible Wednesday afternoon.

In late February Youngkin and Snyder had a tense exchange over the issue of PAC spending at a candidate forum in Fredericksburg. Youngkin, former CEO of The Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm, accused Snyder of hiding behind a PAC to paint him as too lenient toward China and liberal causes.

"If I ever hit you, you will know," Snyder responded, as the moderator reminded the candidates that they were in a church and urged them to be polite.

Reached by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Chase said her campaign is not behind the Youngkin mailer from Colonial Heights. "If I have something to say, my opponent will know it's from my campaign."

But, Chase repeated her allegations of impropriety against the Republican Party of Virginia and the Snyder campaign. She pointed to the fact that the RPV’s legal counsel, Chris Marston, is an adviser to Snyder’s campaign. (In an interview last month, RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said he asked Marston to step back from convention-related activity until after May 8.)