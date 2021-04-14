Attack ads from shadow PACs lead to finger-pointing in GOP governor's race

The group behind a mailer attacking GOP candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin is registered to a mailbox in Colonial Heights, the hometown of fellow GOP hopeful Del. Kirk Cox. A quick glance at the group's name - the Patriot Leadership Trust - might confuse someone into thinking it was paid for by Cox's longtime political fundraising arm, the Colonial Leadership Trust.
On Wednesday, the Cox campaign said someone designed the ad to deceive voters, while the Youngkin campaign immediately pointed fingers at a third candidate, entrepreneur Pete Snyder. The Snyder campaign denied being behind the ad.
The confusion and finger-pointing over the flyer is the latest in a series of spats in the race for the GOP nomination for governor, which has become rife with mail pieces and digital ads from shadowy political groups.
On May 8, delegates who make up a small share of the state's conservative voters will pick the party's nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in a "disassembled convention" that will feature polling places in all 11 congressional districts. The convention delegates will pick a candidate for governor from a crowded field that also includes Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield, former Pentagon official Sergio de la Peña, former think-tank CEO Peter Doran and former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson.
In a statement, Cox said that "nearly every candidate in this race has been subjected to some kind of attack from a shadowy front group." He said every candidate in the race should "disavow these tactics."
"Hiding behind a front group is cowardly and wrong," Cox said.
Meanwhile, the Youngkin and Snyder campaigns continued to trade barbs over who is responsible for what attack ads.
"Voters clearly know that this is yet another desperate smear attempt from Snyder, who seems to have no problem lying and cheating," Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said of the ad flagged by the Cox campaign, which accuses Youngkin of financially supporting the Southern Poverty Law Center, an anti-discrimination group that supports Democrats.
A spokesman for Snyder's campaign, Nathan Bend, said the group Cox denounced "is not affiliated with our campaign."
Separately, the campaign accused Youngkin of "negative, dishonest smears against Republicans running for office," through another political group, the Commonwealth Conservative Fund.
Porter did not respond to a request for comment about Youngkin's affiliation with that group.
The Patriot Leadership Trust, which attacked Youngkin, registered with the Federal Election Commission just over a week ago through a political consulting firm that is based in Georgia, Professional Data Services, Inc. Its website lists high-profile GOP clients from outside Virginia.
Federally registered political action committees have 10 days to register with the state from the time they spend money on activity in Virginia.
The Commonwealth Conservative Fund is registered with the state and has reported spending $32,403 on anti-Snyder ads, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. A glitch on the Virginia Department of Elections website made the form inaccessible Wednesday afternoon.
In late February Youngkin and Snyder had a tense exchange over the issue of PAC spending at a candidate forum in Fredericksburg. Youngkin, former CEO of The Carlyle Group, a global private equity firm, accused Snyder of hiding behind a PAC to paint him as too lenient toward China and liberal causes.
"If I ever hit you, you will know," Snyder responded, as the moderator reminded the candidates that they were in a church and urged them to be polite.
Reached by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Chase said her campaign is not behind the Youngkin mailer from Colonial Heights. "If I have something to say, my opponent will know it's from my campaign."
But, Chase repeated her allegations of impropriety against the Republican Party of Virginia and the Snyder campaign. She pointed to the fact that the RPV’s legal counsel, Chris Marston, is an adviser to Snyder’s campaign. (In an interview last month, RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said he asked Marston to step back from convention-related activity until after May 8.)
"People that are paid staff for Pete Snyder need to recuse themselves from RPV, otherwise I won't be able to support him if he's the nominee," Chase said. Last month, she told The Times-Dispatch she would consider running as an independent if the process appeared rigged against her.
In the background, preparations for the convention continue.
Anderson told The Times-Dispatch on Wednesday that the party chairs in the 11 congressional districts have not finalized the exact voting locations, though the preliminary deadline was Monday. Anderson said the party will finalize and post the voting locations on April 24.
The GOP candidates for governor are set to appear at a forum hosted by the Liberty University College Republicans on Monday night.
