Attacks on gay rights become issue in GOP campaign for lieutenant governor

Then on Wednesday, a text message surfaced with the same image of Davis in the colorful shirt. Brandon Jarvis, a reporter with The Virginia Scope, tweeted the image. It said, “Gay Glenn … Votes like a Democrat!”

“Did you know Glenn Davis is a Gay Democrat?” the text said, before promoting Hugo for lieutenant governor.

Hugo declined to be interviewed Wednesday by the Richmond Times-Dispatch but sent out a statement saying he was not behind the text.

“A recent text sent attacking my opponent Glenn Davis is NOT in any way from our campaign or anyone associated with our campaign,” the statement said. “We condemn the language used in this ridiculous and offensive text.” Hugo also called Davis Wednesday evening to discuss the situation.

Davis and his wife, Chelle Davis, have been married for 16 years and both have been active in Republican politics.

Davis said the text was widely distributed and reminded him of attacks on Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, a GOP candidate for lieutenant governor in 2017, over her support for an openly gay judge.

“It just seems like these are the types of attacks that get launched against the front-runner,” Davis said.