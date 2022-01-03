Attorney general-elect Miyares announces Wise County prosecutor as his chief deputy

Attorney general-elect Jason Miyares on Monday announced that his chief deputy will be Chuck Slemp, commonwealth's attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton in Southwest Virginia.

Miyares, a Republican who takes office Jan. 15, has characterized the job of Virginia's lawyer as being the state's "top cop." His top appointees include longtime prosecutors as well as veteran civil litigators.

Serving as deputy attorney general, criminal, is Nicole Wittmann, a former Loudoun County prosecutor. Wittmann, a Loudoun prosecutor since 2005, briefly served as commonwealth's attorney after the county's top prosecutor, Jim Plowman, was elected as a judge in February 2019. Wittmann lost a 2019 election for Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney to Buta Biberaj, a Leesburg lawyer.

Miyares' deputy attorney general, civil, is Steven Popps, a litigation partner at McGuireWoods.

The deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions is Monique Miles, founding and managing partner of Old Towne Associates, P.C. in Alexandria.