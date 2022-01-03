Attorney general-elect Miyares announces Wise County prosecutor as his chief deputy

Attorney general-elect Jason Miyares on Monday announced that his chief deputy will be Chuck Slemp, commonwealth's attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton in Southwest Virginia.
Miyares, a Republican who takes office Jan. 15, has characterized the job of Virginia's lawyer as being the state's "top cop." His top appointees include longtime prosecutors as well as veteran civil litigators.
Serving as deputy attorney general, criminal, is Nicole Wittmann, a former Loudoun County prosecutor. Wittmann, a Loudoun prosecutor since 2005, briefly served as commonwealth's attorney after the county's top prosecutor, Jim Plowman, was elected as a judge in February 2019. Wittmann lost a 2019 election for Loudoun County commonwealth's attorney to Buta Biberaj, a Leesburg lawyer.
Miyares' deputy attorney general, civil, is Steven Popps, a litigation partner at McGuireWoods.
The deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions is Monique Miles, founding and managing partner of Old Towne Associates, P.C. in Alexandria.
Coke Morgan Stewart will be deputy attorney general for health, education and social services. Stewart is a former acting undersecretary of commerce for intellectual property and deputy director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Stephanie L. Hamlett will be special counsel to the attorney general for opinions and outside counsel. Hamlett was executive director and general counsel of the Virginia Resources Authority, where Gov. Ralph Northam appointed her to serve a third term in the post. The General Assembly created the organization in 1984 to support community investments in areas from water and government buildings to public safety and transportation.
Hamlett previously served roles in the offices of Republican attorneys general Jerry Kilgore, Bob McDonnell and Ken Cuccinelli as counsel to various state agencies and as a senior assistant attorney general in the education section.
