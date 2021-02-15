Attorney General Herring asks judge to dismiss Chase's suit to overturn censure

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is asking a federal court to dismiss Sen. Amanda Chase's lawsuit that seeks to overturn her Senate censure and to restore her seniority.

Herring asserts that senators acted within their authority, that federal courts are not the place to settle political disputes and that both defendants - the Senate and Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar - have immunity.

Chase seeks what "federal courts cannot provide: judicial review of the internal actions of a state legislature that were within its zone of discretion," Herring writes.

He adds: "Because censure is fundamentally a political proceeding conducted by a legislative body, plaintiff’s remedy for any alleged wrongs must be a political one rather than a public fight in a court of law.”

The Senate voted 24-9 on Jan. 27 to censure Chase for "conduct unbecoming" a senator.

Chase, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, filed suit Feb. 1 against the Senate and Schaar in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Chase alleged violations of her rights under the U.S. Constitution, including freedom of speech under the First Amendment and the right to due process under the 14th Amendment, as well as the Senate’s own rules.