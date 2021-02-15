 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorney General Herring asks judge to dismiss Chase's suit to overturn censure
0 comments

Attorney General Herring asks judge to dismiss Chase's suit to overturn censure

{{featured_button_text}}
20210202_MET_XGR_BB02

Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, works at her desk before the floor session of the Virginia Senate began inside the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, VA Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Chase earlier had filed a suit against the Virginia Senate and Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is named only tangentially, as in “the Senate of Virginia, by and through the Hon. Justin Fairfax, etc.” The suit specifically seeks to enjoin Schaar from publishing the censure of Chase passed by the Senate last week and would require her to expunge it.

 BOB BROWN

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is asking a federal court to dismiss Sen. Amanda Chase's lawsuit that seeks to overturn her Senate censure and to restore her seniority.

Herring asserts that senators acted within their authority, that federal courts are not the place to settle political disputes and that both defendants - the Senate and Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar - have immunity.

Chase seeks what "federal courts cannot provide: judicial review of the internal actions of a state legislature that were within its zone of discretion," Herring writes.

He adds: "Because censure is fundamentally a political proceeding conducted by a legislative body, plaintiff’s remedy for any alleged wrongs must be a political one rather than a public fight in a court of law.”

The Senate voted 24-9 on Jan. 27 to censure Chase for "conduct unbecoming" a senator.

Chase, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, filed suit Feb. 1 against the Senate and Schaar in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. 

Chase alleged violations of her rights under the U.S. Constitution, including freedom of speech under the First Amendment and the right to due process under the 14th Amendment, as well as the Senate’s own rules.

The censure, introduced by Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, initially charged Chase with “fomenting insurrection” for her public support and encouragement of political rallies in Washington on Jan. 6 that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Bell revised the resolution to allay Republican concerns over censuring Chase for free speech. Instead, he added a litany of controversial behavior by Chase that included her public confrontation with a Virginia Capitol Police officer in 2019 over a restricted parking spot next to Capitol Square in Richmond.

acain@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6645

Twitter: @AndrewCainRTD

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pfizer Plans To Deliver 2 Billion Vaccine Doses By End Of Year

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News