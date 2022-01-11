Attorney General Herring says Youngkin can't take Virginia out of regional greenhouse gas initiative

“The Virginia Constitution is clear: the Governor does not have the authority to single-handedly repeal or eliminate a law or regulation that has been passed by the General Assembly. It is time we all work together to fight climate change and leave a better, healthier planet for future generations.”

Youngkin said last month that he will use executive power to withdraw Virginia from the program, which he said is essentially a tax on electricity ratepayers and a bad deal for them and for businesses.

“Just this week Dominion Energy announced that they will seek to double the carbon surcharge that is being applied to ratepayers under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative,” Youngkin said in Virginia Beach at the annual meeting of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.

“RGGI will cost ratepayers over the next four years an estimated $1 billion to $1.2 billion. RGGI describes itself as a regional market for carbon, but it is really a carbon tax that is fully passed on to ratepayers. It’s a bad deal for Virginians. It’s a bad deal for Virginia businesses.”