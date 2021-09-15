Attorney General Herring slams Miyares' attack ad tying him to parole board decisions he didn't make

The first TV ad for the Republican candidate for attorney general repeats an inaccurate claim about Democratic incumbent Mark Herring’s relationship to the Virginia Parole Board.

The parole board’s members are appointed by the governor and consider parole for people convicted of crimes before 1995, when Virginia abolished parole.

In his TV ad, GOP candidate Jason Miyares says that “Herring allows the parole board to release violent criminals, without even informing their victims.”

Herring’s office, however, doesn’t have power over those decisions.

“His statement is patently false,” Herring said. “I do not have oversight over the parole board. I don’t appoint the parole board. They make their own decisions.

“What’s even worse is knowing that it’s false, and having been called out for making a false statement and lying to voters, he nevertheless put it up on TV.”