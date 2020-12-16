Attorney General Mark Herring formally launches re-election bid

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring formally launched his bid for a third term as the state’s top lawyer Wednesday.

Herring had previously intended to run for governor, but in September, Herring revealed he had decided to forgo a run for higher office, opting instead to seek to continue in his role, a decision he detailed in a series of calls with influential Virginia Democrats.

In a statement Wednesday, Herring described himself as “the people’s lawyer,” committed to “protecting and expanding the rights of all Virginians.”

“We’ve worked together to promote justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians, to expand and secure the civil rights of our fellow Virginians, and to show Virginians a new vision for what their Attorney General can do for them,” Herring said. “The progress we’ve made has been historic, but the work isn’t done. And I’m not the kind of person to walk away unless the job is finished.”

While he holds the incumbent’s advantage, Herring will still face competition in the Democratic primary next year. Herring will face Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who would become Virginia’s first African American Attorney General.