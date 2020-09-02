Attorney General Mark Herring will seek third term and will not run for governor

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring will seek a third four-year term in the post and has decided to forgo a run for governor in 2021.
The office of Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, who also is running for attorney general, confirmed the news. So did the office of House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria.
Mark Herring's decision, which he shared in calls with influential Virginia Democrats on Wednesday, leaves state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-Prince William and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as the announced Democratic candidates for governor in 2021.
Terry McAuliffe, Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018, has filed paperwork to set up a campaign committee for another run, but has not yet made a formal announcement.
Herring would face competition for the attorney general nomination next year. In addition to Jones, Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor is considering a bid.
Herring is the first Democrat to serve as attorney general since 1994. If he were to win and complete a third term he would be Virginia's longest-serving attorney general since Abram Penn Staples, who held the post from March 1934 to October 1947.
Herring was among Virginia’s top three statewide officials beset by scandal in February 2019. The attorney general apologized for having worn blackface once as a college student at the University of Virginia.
Four days after Herring called on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over a racist photo on Northam’s medical school yearbook page, the attorney general disclosed in a meeting with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, and then in a public statement, that he wore blackface in 1980 at a college party and had felt shame about it for decades.
An aide said late that month that Herring still planned to run for governor in 2021,
Herring, 58, was elected in 2017 to a second consecutive term as attorney general. He topped Republican John Adams after campaigning, in part, on his efforts to eliminate a backlog in testing of rape kits and to reduce sexual and domestic violence.
Herring was town attorney in Lovettsville, in Loudoun County, from 1992 to 1999, then served on the county Board of Supervisors from 2000 to 2003. He won a special election for the state Senate in February 2006 to succeed Republican Bill Mims, who had been named chief deputy attorney general. Mims now serves on the state Supreme Court.
In 2013, Herring beat Fairfax for the Democratic nomination for attorney general by about 4,500 votes. In the general election, Herring edged state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, by 165 votes in a contest that went to a recount.
Just 13 days into his first term as the state’s 48th attorney general, Herring sparked controversy on a national stage when he announced that he deemed Virginia’s 2006 ban on same-sex marriage unconstitutional. He said he wanted Virginia to “be on the right side of history.” (As a state senator, he had supported the state’s ban on gay marriage.)
A month later, in Norfolk, U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen ruled that the state’s ban violated the equal protection clause under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
In January 2016, McAuliffe and GOP leaders in the General Assembly announced a bipartisan deal on gun policy that effectively reversed Herring’s move to sever concealed carry reciprocity agreements with over two dozen states.
