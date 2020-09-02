Attorney General Mark Herring will seek third term and will not run for governor

Four days after Herring called on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign over a racist photo on Northam’s medical school yearbook page, the attorney general disclosed in a meeting with the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, and then in a public statement, that he wore blackface in 1980 at a college party and had felt shame about it for decades.

An aide said late that month that Herring still planned to run for governor in 2021,

Herring, 58, was elected in 2017 to a second consecutive term as attorney general. He topped Republican John Adams after campaigning, in part, on his efforts to eliminate a backlog in testing of rape kits and to reduce sexual and domestic violence.

Herring was town attorney in Lovettsville, in Loudoun County, from 1992 to 1999, then served on the county Board of Supervisors from 2000 to 2003. He won a special election for the state Senate in February 2006 to succeed Republican Bill Mims, who had been named chief deputy attorney general. Mims now serves on the state Supreme Court.

In 2013, Herring beat Fairfax for the Democratic nomination for attorney general by about 4,500 votes. In the general election, Herring edged state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, by 165 votes in a contest that went to a recount.