Attorney General Miyares announces election integrity unit

Attorney General Jason Miyares on Friday announced the formation of an Election Integrity Unit.
Composed of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals, the unit will provide legal advice to the Department of Elections as well as investigate and prosecute violations of state election law.
“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections," Miyares said in a statement. "It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”
The unit will also “work with the election community throughout the year to ensure uniformity and legality in application of election laws, and work with law enforcement to ensure legality and purity in elections.”
Virginia has 133 local electoral boards and general registrars that operate in a nonpartisan manner. However, state law requires that two of the three electoral board seats are for people that belong to whichever political party is in control of the governor’s office.
Election integrity has been a talking point for some Republicans following President Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election and false claims of widespread election fraud. Around the country, some Trump supporters' belief in voter fraud sparked protests at polling precincts, legal challenges, and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
In Virginia, the state Senate rejected a proposal by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, to spend $70 million in state tax funds on a “forensic audit” of the 2020 presidential election. State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, was among six Senate Republicans who backed the audit. Kiggans is now the GOP nominee in a closely watched congressional contest with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.
Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, whose district now includes part of Hanover County, voted against certification of the election results in January 2021. At a convention this summer where he secured the GOP nomination, attendees voted to have the 5th District Republican Committee send the General Assembly a resolution asking for an audit of the 2020 election. Additionally, the GOP in Campbell County — where Good previously served as a local supervisor — sent a resolution in a news release to area media.
But no formal resolution requesting an audit by the committees has been sent to the General Assembly, according to Division of Legislative Services attorney Brooks Braun.
Though “election integrity” has generally been a concern for Republicans, Jay Jones, who sought the 2021 Democratic nomination for attorney general, proposed a similar unit last year.
It would have worked with the Department of Elections to investigate complaints ranging from voter harassment or intimidation to alleged improper denial of registration or improper election administration. The unit would have also conducted outreach to communities around the state to ensure eligible voters knew their rights.
“This group would have been empowered to really go all over and sort of spread the gospel of free and fair elections,” Jones said. “ 'These are your rights. This is how you get in touch with us if you see something that is abnormal.’ ”
Jones said that he had the idea, in part, after watching footage of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and realizing how far mistrust in democracy had spread.
Jones is skeptical of Miyares’ unit, citing what he termed election interference by other Republican attorneys general around the country.
Miyares spokesperson Victoria LaCivita, said that members of the public should reach out to their local election officials or law enforcement with election-related concerns and that they can also reach out to the attorney general office.
1 of 31
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_13
Voter Russell Endres checks in with election officer, and his wife, Kristina Vadas at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Voter Emily Corcoran and her daughter Fiadh, 1, check in with election officer Annette Brinkley at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Chief Officer of Elections Rounchey Edmundson cleans voting stations at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. The polling place had seen 102 voters by 8:08am. Edmundson has been volunteering as an election officer for over 20 years. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election officer Craig Stein cleans pens for voters at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. The polling place had seen 119 voters by 7:40am. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Election page Fabiha Tahsin, age 16 and a junior at Tucker High School, shows people where to enter to vote at Tucker High School Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
Officer of the Election Hailey Zenger gives a ballot ticket to voter Jamie Smith at the Tucker High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
On Election Day, a pedestrian walked by an anti-casino display along West Grace Street by the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in Richmond. The city’s referendum for a casino failed with 51% of voters opposed to the project.
A pedestrian walking in Richmond passed by signs urging voters to support a proposed casino in November. State Sen. Joe Morrissey has drafted legislation that would bar the city from holding another vote on the casino.
Voters cast ballots around Richmond and surrounding counties.
1 of 31
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_13
Voter Russell Endres checks in with election officer, and his wife, Kristina Vadas at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_11
Voters cast ballots at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_09
Voters cast ballots Tuesday at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, which grew by 50,000 residents and is redrawing its voting districts.
Eva Russo/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_08
Voter Emily Corcoran and her daughter Fiadh, 1, check in with election officer Annette Brinkley at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_07
Chief Officer of Elections Rounchey Edmundson cleans voting stations at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. The polling place had seen 102 voters by 8:08am. Edmundson has been volunteering as an election officer for over 20 years. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_06
Kim Weitzel gets her sticker after voting at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_05
Cameron Clark casts his vote at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_04
Election officer Craig Stein cleans pens for voters at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. The polling place had seen 119 voters by 7:40am. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_03
First-time election officer Monique Jones hands out stickers to voters at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_02
Aine Corcoran, 2, waits while her dad, Kevin Corcoran, votes at the Brighton Green Community Association building in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_ER_01
Paulyn Ocampo votes at the Islamic Center precinct in Chesterfield County, VA on November 2, 2021. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Eva Russo
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE10
Election page Fabiha Tahsin, age 16 and a junior at Tucker High School, shows people where to enter to vote at Tucker High School Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE09
Officer of the Election Hailey Zenger gives a ballot ticket to voter Jamie Smith at the Tucker High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE08
Campaign posters are posted outside the Tucker High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021. It is the first year the precinct has been in the new school.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE07
(L-R) Logan King and Leah King, who both turned 18 on October 23rd, voted for the first time Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE06
Erika Hoffman, assistant chief of the Stonehouse-C precinct, stands ready to assist voters as they line up at Stonehouse Elementary School in James City County Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE05
"Future Voter" stickers were available at the Stonehouse Elementary School precinct in James City County Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE04
Election Officers Linda Coughlan, right, and Amy Moretz handed out ballots at the Highland Springs High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE03
Election Officer Coleen Covelli works at the Highland Springs High School's precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE02
Mia Jones looks over her ballot as she votes at the Highland Springs High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE01
Election Officer Linda Coughlan hands Shanika Jackson a ballot at the Highland Springs High School precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE11
(L-R) Andres Rowe and Grace Bryan vote at the VCU Institute of Contemporary Art Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE12
On Election Day, a pedestrian walked by an anti-casino display along West Grace Street by the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU in Richmond. The city’s referendum for a casino failed with 51% of voters opposed to the project.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH///
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE13
A pedestrian walking in Richmond passed by signs urging voters to support a proposed casino in November. State Sen. Joe Morrissey has drafted legislation that would bar the city from holding another vote on the casino.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE14
Andres Claudio votes at Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE15
A pedestrian walks by campaign signs along East Main Street outside Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE16
A pedestrian walks by signs supporting the casino along East Main Street outside Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE17
People vote at Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE18
People vote at Main Street Station Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
20211103_MET_VOTE_AWE19
Officers of the Election Clara Russell and Charles Lee work the ballot table at the Main Street Station precinct Tuesday, November 2, 2021.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Hanover voting
Voters cast ballots Tuesday at Atlee High School in Hanover County. Glenn Youngkin carried Hanover by 21,000 votes.