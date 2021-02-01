Attorney general pushes for legislation aimed at Dominion Energy's excess profits

Browder told lawmakers the fundamental issue is whether a utility is recovering its costs and a fair profit, and nothing more.

"Unfortunately in Virginia, that’s not how it works," he said. "If they are recovering costs and a fair rate of return, plus excessive returns, the commission can’t do anything about it.”

The legislation isn't objectionable as long as lawmakers have confidence the State Corporation Commission will be fair, he said.

“I’m sure there will be objections from the company, but I think you should take those with a grain of salt consistent with their position on past bills.”

Dominion lobbyist John Rust, a former member of the House of Delegates, told lawmakers Dominion opposes the bills because the company is about to begin the financial review, and the legislation could apply.

“The financial dealing with the markets has already happened. The ability to rely upon what decisions are being made" is "critical to the financial health of your utility," he said. "If you pull that away and say what we’re going to do is make this up as we go along ... you have some real risks in the financial wealth – or health – of your utility.”