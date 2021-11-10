Aubrey Layne, Cabinet secretary to two Democrats, to advise Youngkin in transition

Aubrey Layne, a Cabinet secretary for two Democratic governors, has joined the transition team of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to advise him on the state budget and vital policy issues, including transportation.
Layne, now senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, confirmed on Wednesday that he met with Youngkin this week to discuss "the budget, transportation or anything he wants to know about."
"Helping him understand and get up to speed I think is in all Virginians' best interest," he said in a phone interview.
Youngkin spokesman Devin O'Malley declined to comment on Wednesday.
Layne served as secretary of transportation under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whom Youngkin defeated last week in a hard-fought election for governor, and secretary of finance under Gov. Ralph Northam, McAuliffe's successor, for the first three and a half years of his term.
A certified public accountant and Virginia Beach businessman who previously had identified himself as a Republican, Layne made clear that he is not interested in leaving his new job at Sentara, which he began in July, to serve as finance secretary under the new governor.
He said he had not been offered that job, but added, "That's not what I'm doing."
Layne built a strong reputation among both Democrats and Republicans during his service in two Democratic administrations.
He helped bolster Virginia's transportation programs under McAuliffe, including a major expansion of the Port of Virginia, which former Gov. Bob McDonnell, a Republican, had entertained selling. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Virginia Port Authority.
Layne also worked with the General Assembly, then led by Republicans, to reform the state law allowing public-private partnerships for major highway projects after a failed attempt by McDonnell to build a four-lane expressway along U.S. 460 in Southside Virginia that was never built, costing the state $260 million without a shovelful of dirt being turned.
Under Northam, he helped guide Virginia through the COVID-19 pandemic without cutting state jobs or services, leaving with a record $2.6 billion surplus in the fiscal year that ended on June 30. He reshaped the job as finance secretary to resume that of a chief financial officer at a corporation to not only manage revenue and spending, but also risks and strategic direction.
Layne said he is not taking a leave of absence from his new job at Sentara, one of the largest health care companies in Virginia, but would devote one day a week to helping Youngkin with the transition to his first job in government.
"I think it's in everybody's best interest that he gets off to a great start," he said.
