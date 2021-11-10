Aubrey Layne, Cabinet secretary to two Democrats, to advise Youngkin in transition

Aubrey Layne, a Cabinet secretary for two Democratic governors, has joined the transition team of Republican Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin to advise him on the state budget and vital policy issues, including transportation.

Layne, now senior vice president and chief of staff at Sentara Healthcare, confirmed on Wednesday that he met with Youngkin this week to discuss "the budget, transportation or anything he wants to know about."

"Helping him understand and get up to speed I think is in all Virginians' best interest," he said in a phone interview.

Youngkin spokesman Devin O'Malley declined to comment on Wednesday.

Layne served as secretary of transportation under Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whom Youngkin defeated last week in a hard-fought election for governor, and secretary of finance under Gov. Ralph Northam, McAuliffe's successor, for the first three and a half years of his term.

A certified public accountant and Virginia Beach businessman who previously had identified himself as a Republican, Layne made clear that he is not interested in leaving his new job at Sentara, which he began in July, to serve as finance secretary under the new governor.

He said he had not been offered that job, but added, "That's not what I'm doing."