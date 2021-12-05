Audit finds Virginia agencies have failed to provide proper language access to services

Hana Cho, who was born and raised in Virginia and interned at Hamkae Center this summer, couldn’t recall a time an interpreter had been offered at a state institution to her mother when the resource was available. During the pandemic, a Suffolk hospital gave Ahn’s father — who was born and raised in Korea — a fact sheet where the Korean section was in Vietnamese. Ahn's mother, who has spent more than 20 years trying to learn English, struggled to understand COVID information in the early months.

Del. Kathy Tran, D-Fairfax, who proposed the budget language calling for the audit, said that when her family immigrated from Vietnam, her mom was proficient in English. Her dad and many others in her circle were not, creating disparate access to resources. That was more than 40 years ago.

“The issue of language access is not just suddenly upon us because of the pandemic, but it highlighted through glaring situations that language access is critical,” Tran said.

Even now, Tran wonders about people in the state who are not tapping into critical services, or are “being taken advantage of, or getting lost in translation.”