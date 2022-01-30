Authorities charge Stafford man in abduction of girl who escaped from car

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) — A Stafford man now accused in the abduction of a girl who escaped from a car was arrested early Saturday following an overnight standoff, authorities said.

Steven Randall Williams, 34, of Stafford, was apprehended after a police dog located him inside his home about 3 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Williams was charged with one count of abduction and was being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz wrote by email.

The news release said a 9-year-old girl walking away from her school bus stop Friday afternoon was approached by a man who asked for directions.

The release said the man grabbed the girl, carried her to a car and put her in the passenger seat, but she was able to flee while the suspect went to the driver’s door. The suspect was identified as Williams based on a picture of a vehicle and tips by the public, according to authorities.