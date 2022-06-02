Authorities seized nearly 450 beagles from Envigo

Envigo, the Cumberland County breeder that a federal judge lambasted for its "torturous abuse" of dogs and puppies, has relinquished 446 beagles that authorities seized last month after finding them in "acute distress."

The disclosure is in a new joint filing by federal officials and Envigo. It seeks to extend Judge Norman Moon's temporary restraining order for 14 days so the parties can work out a settlement to satisfy issues the judge and federal prosecutors raised.

"The Parties have determined that the best path forward is to work together toward a settlement to address the issues raised in the Complaint and temporary restraining order," the joint motion says.

"The Parties respectfully request a short extension of time to work out the details of their settlement, which will include non-governmental organizations and other third parties."

Agents had already seized 145 dogs as of May 19, when Chris Kavanaugh, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, filed a federal enforcement action against Envigo, asking the judge to halt the breeder's violations of federal animal welfare laws and regulations.

Two days later the judge, finding “extraordinary relief is warranted,” issued a temporary restraining order against Envigo’s Cumberland County breeding facility in an effort to halt its “torturous” mistreatment of beagle dogs and puppies.

Moon ordered Envigo to “immediately cease breeding, selling, or otherwise dealing in beagles at the Cumberland Facility, until in full compliance” with his order, which requires a long list of corrective actions, including that Envigo provide its dogs quality food, water, shelter and veterinary care.

The judge also halted Envigo from euthanizing any beagle at the Cumberland site without the consent of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, or a court order if the federal prosecutor does not consent.

The new joint motion asked the judge to hold off on a hearing on the preliminary injunction that was slated for Thursday.

Envigo had said in a May statement that while it was fully cooperating with federal authorities at the facility it said it “denies the allegations in the complaint and will vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

Daphna Nachminovitch, a senior vice president at PETA, said in a statement: "These docile, long-neglected dogs will be spared untold suffering in cruel and deadly experiments, and they can leave behind Envigo’s relentless stress, sweltering sheds, barren cages, and chronic deprivation of their basic needs.

“PETA is celebrating a new beginning for these dogs and what we hope will be the end of Envigo’s horrific hell on Earth for thousands of dogs.”

In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation to protect dogs and cats at breeding facilities — a bipartisan legislative effort that stemmed from dozens of animal welfare violations at the Cumberland County beagle mill.