Back to the future: semiconductor factory in Henrico?

MANASSAS - The road to restoration of semiconductor chip manufacturing in the United States - and potentially Henrico County - leads through the U.S. Senate.
Henrico already is working with state economic development officials to position the county to take advantage of opportunities created by the CHIPS for America Act, co-sponsored by Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., to create a multibillion-dollar federal investment in a domestic supply chain of semiconductor chips that are essential to a digitally driven, high-tech economy.
"I think there is a real, real urgency," Warner said after touring the Micron Technology semiconductor plant here on Monday with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who is co-sponsoring the legislation in a bipartisan push on an issue that both senators say is vital to national and economic security.
The legislation, pending in the Senate for a potential vote this week, would devote up to $39 billion for federal incentives to spur investments by private businesses, state and local governments to develop seven to 10 new semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States to cultivate a domestic supply of computer memory chips for automobiles and many other uses. The legislation would include $13 billion for research and development in the semiconductor industry.
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said the county has "enough land for five" new semiconductor factories at the White Oak Technology Park, but he added, "We'll take just two."
In 2008, Qimonda operated a semiconductor chip factory at White Oak that employed 2,500 people, but the jobs disappeared during the Great Recession as manufacturing of chips moved offshore. The U.S. share of the semiconductor market has plummeted from 37% to 12%, which China's share rising proportionately in an industry centered in the Pacific Rim.
Now, Raimondo said, "Micron is the only American manufacturer of memory chips - the only one."
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership has approached Henrico about the possible return of semiconductor manufacturing to the White Oak park in the county's eastern end. VEDP also has spoken with other localities in the state.
"The reason White Oak is such a strong candidate is the infrastructure," Henrico Economic Development Director Anthony Romanello said in an interview on Monday. "They need a lot of water and they need a lot of power."
White Oak, after losing the Qimonda factory in the recession, has turned into a high-technology oasis, with connections to undersea telecommunications cables that have attracted Facebook to establish a data center there that the social media company already is expanding. QTS, as Qimonda is known now, leases the 1.3 million-square-foot former semiconductor factory to data centers of all sizes, including one serving state government agencies through the Virginia Information Technologies Agency.
"This is far from a vacant building," Romanello said. "This is one of the largest data centers in the world."
But the technology park has plenty of vacant land around the former factory and the public utilities to serve a large manufacturing facility, which Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the economic development partnership, said Warner's legislation could help attract.
"I love his bill," Moret said. "The semiconductor business is enormous. It's growing very rapidly. It's extremely important to the United States in terms of national security, but also in terms of global economic leadership and technology leadership."
"It is an industry in which Virginia has a real opportunity to grow," he said.
The importance of bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. has become apparent in the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Critical supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers became scarce and costly because China and other countries dominated those markets.
Cornyn, who serves on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee that Warner chairs, said, "This is a vulnerability we must fix and we must fix it as soon as possible."
A scarcity of semiconductor memory chips has hampered the U.S. auto industry, which needs the chips to power the digitally controlled vehicles produced here.
"Over the last year, there's been a growing recognition of the importance of the semiconductor industry here in the U.S. and the world," said Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron, based in Boise, Idaho, with 13 manufacturing sites including the Manassas factory it acquired in 2002. "Semiconductors, after all, form the backbone of everything in the economy today."
The company employs 1,600 people in high-paying jobs, many of them filled by engineers and other skilled technicians. Two years ago, Virginia agreed to provide the company $70 million as incentives to keep the factory in Manassas and invest $3 billion to expand it.
The company has committed to creating 1,100 jobs over nine years in addition to the 1,300 people it already employed. The General Assembly approved the incentive package over opposition from the delegate whose district includes the factory - Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor by attacking public subsidies for big corporations such as Micron and Amazon.
"Sanjay extracted a good state contribution for the expansion here," Warner, a former governor, acknowledged.
He and Raimondo see the role of state and local governments as crucial in attracting private investment in a critical industry, with unprecedented federal support if the pending legislation becomes law.
"The purpose of the bill is not to replace private capital," said Raimondo, the former governor of Rhode Island. "It is to unlock private capital."
"There will have to be state investment in every one of them," she said.
"We'll be looking at the most efficient, competitive way to invest the money to incentivize operations just like this one," Raimondo said of Micron.
First, however, Warner and Cornyn said they will have to garner at least 60 votes from Democrats and Republicans to get the legislation through the Senate.
"On these issues around national security, bipartisanship in the United States Senate is alive and well," Warner said.
(804) 649-6964