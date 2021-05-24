Back to the future: semiconductor factory in Henrico?

"This is far from a vacant building," Romanello said. "This is one of the largest data centers in the world."

But the technology park has plenty of vacant land around the former factory and the public utilities to serve a large manufacturing facility, which Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the economic development partnership, said Warner's legislation could help attract.

"I love his bill," Moret said. "The semiconductor business is enormous. It's growing very rapidly. It's extremely important to the United States in terms of national security, but also in terms of global economic leadership and technology leadership."

"It is an industry in which Virginia has a real opportunity to grow," he said.

The importance of bringing semiconductor manufacturing back to the U.S. has become apparent in the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Critical supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers became scarce and costly because China and other countries dominated those markets.

Cornyn, who serves on the Senate Select Intelligence Committee that Warner chairs, said, "This is a vulnerability we must fix and we must fix it as soon as possible."