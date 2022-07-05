Back-to-work deadline arrives for state employees under evolving Youngkin policy

State employees were due back in their offices on Tuesday under a new telework policy that is still evolving under Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

How many returned and how many were working remotely under new telework agreements remained a mystery as of Tuesday evening, as the new administration struggles to carry out a policy that initially gave state employees two weeks to request permission to work outside of their offices.

"The governor is excited to welcome our workforce back in person and is encouraged about their continued dedication to Virginians," spokesman Rob Damschen said on Tuesday night. "The administration and the respective agencies have reviewed and approved the vast majority of telework requests submitted."

"From a cursory review, we know that more state employees are able to work remotely than teleworked before the pandemic," Damschen said. "While some applications which were submitted late or irregularly are still working through the process, most are completed and formalized with the employees."

However, the state still doesn't know how many of its employees have been working remotely since the ongoing pandemic began 28 months ago, forcing many agencies to close their offices temporarily and allowing state workers flexibility in how they do their jobs.

"I think they underestimated the number of employees who have some sort of telework or remote work agreement in place," said Dylan Bishop, lobbyist for the Virginia Governmental Employees Association.

The governor's office had been largely silent about the policy's implementation since acknowledging that it had missed its own deadline on June 3 for processing employee telework requests. A second deadline passed on June 30 without comment by the administration.

In early May, Youngkin ordered workers back to their offices in a high-profile pitch to reopen state government after the COVID-19 pandemic initially shut down agencies or forced employees to work remotely for more than two years.

The governor, an experienced corporate executive who had never served in government, imposed strict limits on use of telework under new agreements that would require approval by his chief of staff, Jeff Goettman, for any employee to work remotely more than two days a week. (Agency heads could approve one day and Cabinet secretaries could allow two.)

However, one agency manager, who asked to remain anonymous, said this week that a department official had signed off on telework requests for more than two days "on behalf of" Goettman, a former private equity executive and investment banker who was chief operating officer of Youngkin's campaign for governor.

What was unveiled as a top-down policy designed to maximize the presence of employees in state offices hasn't been easy for the administration to carry out without giving agency leaders more flexibility to allow employees to work remotely for different reasons.

Bishop, representing the state employees association, met with Secretary Lynn McDermid on June 8, to ask the governor to delay implementation of the policy until after Labor Day, when the new school year begins. He said he hasn't spoken to the administration about the policy since then.

Youngkin didn't delay the policy - as a group of Democratic legislators also requested - but his administration has adjusted the rules along the way to reflect the challenges that many state employees face in returning to their offices after working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For example, in late May, after the initial deadline for telework applications, the governor confirmed that employees with children and no alternatives for child care could work up to five days a week under temporary telework agreements through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Employees had to request the temporary relief for "extenuating child care needs" in a separate application to their supervisors by June 27, said Lauren Cunningham, spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

"All temporary telework agreements approved during that time will expire on September 5, 2022 and employees will transition to an appropriate work schedule based on their job duties," said Cunningham, whose department already had exempted employees in regional offices and field positions from applying for new telework agreements.

The governor's office also has promised to honor previously granted accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to allow employees with disabilities to work remotely, despite concerns that they were having to prove their disability status once again for jobs they already were doing by telework.

Part of the challenge for the administration is that it never knew how many state employees had worked remotely during the pandemic. Before the pandemic began, about 25% of state jobs were eligible for telework and, of those, about 19% were being carried out under telework agreements, but the state personnel agency didn't know how many employees had been working remotely since then.

The General Assembly demanded answers in the new state budget that Youngkin signed on June 22. It requires the Department of Human Resource Management to report to the legislature by Nov. 1 on how many people worked remotely from March 2020, when the pandemic began, through July 4, the day before Youngkin’s new policy took effect.

The budget provision also requires the department to report how many employees receive approval for telework under the new policy and for how many days per week, as well as the percentage of the state workforce they represent.

"I think that data is going to be illuminating on a number of different fronts," said Bishop at the employees association.